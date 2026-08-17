Titans' JC Latham Delivers Electric Quote That Shows Changed Mindset Ahead of Critical Year 3

The Tennessee Titans are hoping offensive tackle JC Latham takes the next step in his development in 2026. Latham, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown promise over two years, but he has also had some dull moments.

Latham ended 2025 on a high note, allowing zero sacks and under four quarterbacks pressures in three of the last four games, and gained some much-needed momentum for the offseason. Though training camp got off to a rough start for Latham, as he began camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a pectoral injury, the Alabama product has since rebounded with a standout performance in the Titans' opening preseason win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In 22 snaps last Thursday night, Latham didn't surrender a single sack or quarterback pressure and posted an 84.6 Pro Football Focus grade, including an 86.6 run-blocking grade. The 23-year-old looked much more comfortable and confident in limited action, and based on his latest quote, it's clear Latham has a new, energized mindset.

JC Latham Aims to Play With More Physicality in 2026

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

After practice on Monday, Latham spoke to the media and was asked about playing with more physicality this season. The Titans right tackle proceeded to deliver a fantastic quote about how Tennessee's offense will look to impose its will as a cohesive unit.

"There's no revolution without bloodshed," Latham said Monday. "Every single day, you're gonna step up and be as physical as possible. Impose your will... Playing with physicality and playing through the whistle is one of the pillars of our unit."

Standing at 6-foot-6 and around 340 pounds, Latham has the frame to be an elite-level tackle in the NFL, and we saw the progress he's made as a pass protector toward the end of the last season. But if Latham consistently plays with a tenacious mindset and continues to improve his technique, the sky's the limit for the young tackle.

The attack, led by quarterback Cam Ward and the dynamic receiver duo of rookie Carnell Tate and free-agent newcomer Wan'Dale Robinson, will be the engine of the Titans' offense. However, the rushing attack should also be productive, and Latham could be the catalyst for the run game with his physicality.

Latham will have a lot of eyes on him as he enters a potential make-or-break year in Tennessee. The former top-10 pick has shown in spurts that he can be a long-term building block for the Titans, but 2026 is the year for him to finally put it all together. Hopefully, this changed mindset of always playing with a chip on his shoulder will lead to a long-awaited breakout season for Latham.