What JC Latham and Amani Hooker Landing on the PUP List Means for Titans Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans have yet to take the field for training camp, but we already have major injury news involving two starters on Robert Saleh's squad.

The team announced on Thursday that safety Amani Hooker and offensive tackle JC Latham will begin training on the PUP list, which means Physically Unable to Perform. Tennessee also signed tackle Zachary Thomas and waived tackle Ryan Hayes.

Luckily for the Titans, it sounds like the injuries to Hooker and Latham aren't severe, as Paul Kuharsky reported that both players should be back soon and neither injury is a long-term issue.

What Hooker and Latham Landing on the PUP List Means for Titans Camp

April 22, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Safety Amani Hooker [37] at Tennessee Titans OTAs | Mandatory Credit: Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

The Titans' safety room is pretty thin, so if Hooker's injury caused him to miss significant time, then there would be panic. However, with Hooker expected to be back on the field sometime during camp, we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

While Hooker is out, Tennessee will get an extended look at the backups at the safety position, including Tony Adams, Kendell Brooks, rookie Bishop Fitzgerald, and others. The Titans will also get to see how Kevin Winston Jr. looks as the primary starter at the position.

Winston showed promise during his rookie year in 2025, and the Titans will be banking on him putting it all together in 2026 as the starter next to Hooker.

As for Tennessee's tackle situation with Latham hurt, it's looking dicey. Austin Deculus, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, and undrafted rookie Aamil Wagner will now receive opportunities at right tackle until Latham is back, and given how poor the Titans' tackle depth looks right now, it would be a fantastic development if at least one of them impresses early in camp.

Overall, Latham and Hooker shouldn't miss much time, and both will likely be back on the practice field in a few weeks at most. While they are out, depth players in the safety and offensive tackle room have golden opportunities to impress the coaching staff and bolster their 53-man roster cases.