Four Titans Under Most Pressure to Perform in 2026

The Tennessee Titans are entering a pivotal season here in 2026. The team has dealt with a couple of very bad seasons in a row, and while vibes are higher this summer, that needs to translate to wins.

Of course, winning in the NFL is a team effort. To exceed expectations, the Titans will need breakout seasons from multiple players on both sides of the ball. There are certain players, though, who are being set up to have the biggest impact on the team.

Today, we're going to talk about the four players who are under the most pressure to perform in 2026. If these players perform up to their expectations, the Titans will be in great shape.

QB Cam Ward

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) goes through passing drills during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course the quarterback has to be on here. Cam Ward had a fine rookie season, and it was even impressive considering the supporting cast he was stuck with. Ward threw for over 3,000 yards and only had seven interceptions.

Still, there are still high expectations for the passer in 2026. As the quarterback, Ward definitely has more pressure on his shoulders than anyone else. If the passer struggles or is just average, it's hard to imagine the Titans improving much. If he takes a clear step forward, though, the ceiling is very high for the Titans.

Even if Ward struggles, it's too early to make any conclusions after just two seasons. It would sure be nice, though, if Ward came out and proved he's the next star quarterback in the league.

TE Gunnar Helm

Gunnar Helm is another second-year player under a ton of pressure. The reason is, Helm is clearly the top tight end, and if he doesn't perform, who is going to? Daniel Bellinger was added this offseason, but he's primarily a blocking tight end.

With Chig Okonkwo gone, the Titans don't have a reliable pass-catching tight end other than Helm. If the second-year player doesn't perform, then the Titans will probably just have a massive hole at tight end. If he does perform, though, it would take a great deal of pressure off the receiver room and give Ward another reliable target.

Like with Ward, it'll be too early to draw any conclusions about Helm even after this season, But it would be nice to not have to worry about the tight end spot going forward.

RT JC Latham

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) walks off the field post game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JC Latham is entering a pivotal season. So far, the offensive lineman has not lived up to his billing as a top 10 pick. The Titans need Latham to take a step forward and at least become an average starter. The Alabama product has simply been way too inconsistent to this point.

It would be different if the entire line was reliable and Latham was the lone question. However, this line is almost nothing but questions, which makes Latham's development even more important. If he can step up and prove he deserves the spot, it would make everybody's life much easier.

If Latham has another up-and-down season, don't be surprised to see the Titans make a change next offseason. It would be interesting to see if the team would move Latham to guard if he continues to struggle on the outside.

DB Kevin Winston Jr.

Kevin Winston Jr. is one of the Titans' prime breakout candidates. The second-year safety has dealt with multiple injuries in his young career, but the Titans are relying on him to play a large role in 2026 next to Amani Hooker.

Hooker struggled mightily in pass coverage last season, making Winston's presence even more important. If the Penn State product proves he can handle a starting spot, it would make the Titans' coaching staff feel much better about the future.

Plus, Winston is important due to the lack of depth behind him. If Winston struggles, there's no obvious replacement who would be better.