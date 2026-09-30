Titans May Have Found Fernando Carmona’s Replacement in Former Ravens Draft Pick

The Tennessee Titans were hit with a pair of crushing injury updates on Tuesday a few days after the team's deflating 12-7 road loss to the New York Giants.

Titans.com's Senior Writer Jim Wyatt announced that the Titans are placing guards Fernando Carmona Jr. and Jackson Slater on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next four games. Carmona left Tennessee's Week 3 loss after the first offensive play with an ankle injury,, which was later revealed to be a sprain. While replacing him, Slater suffered a foot injury.

With Carmona and Slater out for the next month and possibly beyond, the Titans will need to find a new starting right guard and bolster the depth on the interior. Tennessee's answer could be a former Baltimore Ravens draft pick.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) is helped off the field after an apparent injury during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans Promote Garrett Dellinger to Active Roster

The Titans made a few corresponding moves while adding Carmona and Slater to injured reserve, including promoting guard Garrett Dellinger to the active 53-man roster.

Dellinger began his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 draft. The LSU product was waived by Baltimore after camp and landed on his feet with the Cleveland Browns practice squad. Dellinger eventually made his debut with the Browns in Week 15 last season against the Chicago Bears, logging 29 offensive snaps and allowing one quarterback pressure with a 73.3 Pro Football Focus grade.

A day after seeing the field for the first time as a professional, Dellinger was waived by the Browns and was claimed by the Titans the next day. Dellinger has been in Nashville since, aside from being let go for four days before re-signing to the Titans' practice squad.

Entering the year, Dellinger wasn't expected to be a piece on Tennessee's offensive line at all. Now, the 24-year-old could be stepping into a starting role as soon as this week, as head coach Robert Saleh's group takes on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dellinger isn't very experienced and would be the biggest question mark on the Titans' offense. However, as of right now, it looks like Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll have no other option but to start Dellinger and hope for adequate play.

If Dellinger is serviceable in Week 4, Tennessee may pass on signing a guard to take over the starting gig. But if he is a clear liability up front, general manager Mike Borgonzi must search the market for an upgrade.