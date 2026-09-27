Cam Ward Reveals What Went Wrong on Game-Losing Interception in Titans' Depressing Defeat to Giants

The Tennessee Titans failed to come away with their first win of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, falling to the New York Giants 12-7 on the road.

Though the Titans only lost by five points, it was one of the most deflating defeats Tennessee has suffered in a while. Until just over the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter, Brian Daboll's offense was held scoreless by the Giants' defense. Head coach Robert Saleh's defense kept Tennessee in the game for most of the day, but their performance is being overshadowed by the dysfunction from the offense.

Despite showing basically no life for most of the afternoon, the Titans still had a chance to win at the end. However, quarterback Cam Ward threw a gut-punching interception to Giants safety Jevon Holland on first-and-goal from the 7-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining, dooming Tennessee.

Ward was asked about the crushing pick at his postgame press conference, and the Titans signal-caller took accountability, though he also had some interesting thoughts on the mistake.

Cam Ward Says Game-Losing Interception Wasn't a Reckless Play

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws an intercaption caught by New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward's late interception came on the run when he had room to scramble and move the Titans closer to the end zone. However, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick decided to force the ball to wide receiver Elic Ayomanor near the right corner of the end zone, but the pass was underthrown, and Holland hauled in an easy pick to seal a Giants victory.

During his postgame presser, Ward acknowledged it was a poor throw, but the second-year quarterback said it wasn't a reckless play.

"At the end of the day, if I throw it higher, it's a different outcome." Ward said about his crucial interception in Tennessee's loss to New York. "I don’t think it was reckless. I think you know it just wasn’t a good ball at the end of the day."

Though Ward admitted he made a bad pass on the play, the 24-year-old was completely wrong about the decision-making aspect. The Titans still had two timeouts, and Ward had a lane on the outside to rush for a few yards to put Tennessee just a couple of yards away from a game-winning score.

Instead, Ward made the wrong decision by throwing into a tight window with multiple defenders around and cost the Titans a winnable game.

Ward is still a young player and can learn from these mistakes. But with Tennessee now 0-3, the team needs its quarterback to be smarter and more disciplined moving forward because its 2026 season is already on life support.