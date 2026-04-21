5 Greatest First-Round Picks in Titans History: The Ones Who Changed Everything

The 2026 NFL Draft is just days away, and for the third year in a row, the Tennessee Titans have a top 10 pick in the first round.

It's no secret that the Titans haven't been the best drafting team in recent years. Titans fans would rather not be reminded of first-round picks like Isaiah Wilson, Caleb Farley, or Treylon Burks. However, there's a new regime around now, and the early returns have been much more promising.

In last year's first round, new general manager Mike Borgonzi selected Cam Ward with the top pick. It's too early for sure to call Ward a hit, but it certainly looks like that was the right pick. Now, before the Titans make another first-round pick, let's take a look back and identify the best first-round picks in Titans history.

For this exercise we will ONLY include picks from 1999-2025 (the Titans era.) Therefore, players like Steve McNair and Eddie George weren't in consideration, but they obviously would have been if we included picks made by the Oilers.

DT Albert Haynesworth (2002)

No. 15-Albert Haynesworth: Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Haynesworth (92) calls for the fans to get louder during their game against the Minnesota Vikings at LP Field Sept. 28, 2008. Tuseday Morning Quarterbacks | George Walker IV / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

If you grew up watching Albert Haynesworth, as I did, you know he was an absolute monster on the field. Haynesworth was one of the most feared defenders in the league during his career and had a peak that teams dream of when they draft a player in the first round.

The Titans selected the hulking defender with the No. 15 pick in the 2002 draft out of the University of Tennessee. Haynesworth took a while to get going, and only started in three games as a rookie. However, after that season, Haynesworth started in at least 10 games for the Titans in every season from 2003 to 2008.

Haynesworth was good in his first five years, but he hit new heights in 2007, his sixth year as a pro. That year, Haynesworth racked up 40 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks. The veteran earned his first Pro Bowl nod that year and the Titans went 10-3 when Haynesworth played, compared to 0-3 when he didn't.

The big man held that momentum in 2008, earning his second Pro Bowl selection and also being named the Defensive Player of the Year by The Sporting News. Haynesworth didn't have the longest run of dominance, but his peak was truly elite. Haynesworth collected 272 tackles and 24 sacks during his time with the Titans.

DE Jevon Kearse (1999)

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse (90) celebrates their 31-0 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Adelphia Coliseum on Christmas night, Dec. 25, 2000, to earned the AFC Central crown and the conference's No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a 13-3 record. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You cannot tell the story of the Tennessee Titans without mentioning Jevon Kearse. The Freak, as he was affectionately called, could not have had a better start to his NFL career after becoming the first player ever drafted by the Titans.

Kearse ended up setting the rookie sack record in 1999, a record which still stands. Kearse racked up 58 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks in his debut campaign. As a result, Kearse earned Pro Bowl honors, was a First-team All-Pro, and won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Based off that rookie year alone, Kears was a legendary first-round pick.

However, the Freak wasn't done there. Kearse went on to make two more Pro Bowls with the Titans before departing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004. The legend returned to the Titans to finish his career in 2007 and 2008 and added 4.5 more sacks to his career total. Kearse has more sacks than any other Titan since 1999.

LB Keith Bulluck (2000)

Tennessee Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck (53) celebrates their 17 to 10 home and season opener victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at LP Field on Sept. 7, 2008. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sticking with the early Titans, we find another player who has to be mentioned when talking about this franchise- linebacker Keith Bulluck. Bulluck was selected with the 30th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft and morphed into one of the best defenders in franchise history.

From 2002 to 2006, Bulluck had at least 100 tackles in each season. The defender was often underrated in his career, as he only made one Pro Bowl and only earned one First-team All-Pro selection, but easily could have made more. For example, Bulluck didn't make the Pro Bowl even after leading the league in tackles in 2004.

To this day, Bulluck leads the Titans in career tackles by a wide margin. Bulluck collected 790 tackles, and the next closest Titan is Michael Griffin, who had 578. It also can't be ignored that Bulluck is still active in the Nashville community and will forever be remembered as a fan favorite.

RB Chris Johnson (2008)

Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans -- 2,006 yards (2009) | Sanford Myers / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Jevon Kearse, Chris Johnson wasted no time introducing himself to the league and proving that the Titans made the correct pick. Johnson was taken with the No. 24 pick in 2008 out of East Carolina, and nobody could have predicted what he was about to do.

Johnson made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after rushing for 1,228 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. The running back even got some MVP votes for his campaign, but that wasn't even the peak of what he would do. In 2009, Johnson had one of the best running back seasons in NFL history when he rushed for 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns. Johnson earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, First-team All-Pro honors, and was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year.

CJ2K never reached those heights again, but he rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his six seasons with the Titans. Eddie George, Derrick Henry, and Earl Campbell are the only players in Titans/Oilers history to have more rushing yards with the franchise than Johnson. Like the others mentioned before him, you can't tell the story of the Titans without mentioning Johnson.

DT Jeffery Simmons (2019)

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates the fumble of New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Lastly, we have a somewhat recent selection. Jeffery Simmons was added with the No. 19 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and is the current heart and soul of the Titans. Since 2020, Simmons has evolved into not only the best player on the Titans, but one of the best at his position in the entire NFL.

To this point, Simmons has earned four Pro Bowl selections and finally received First-team All-Pro honors after his 2025 season. The defender has 376 tackles, 66 tackles for loss, and 42.5 sacks in his illustrious seven-year career.

Jon Robinson's tenure as the Titans GM has been heavily criticized, but Simmons stands out as a high mark. The defender is the best pick Robinson made during his time in Nashville, and one of the best picks ever made by the franchise.

Honorable Mentions: Taylor Lewan (2014), Peter Skoronski (2023), Michael Griffin (2007), Derrick Morgan (2010), Vince Young (2006)