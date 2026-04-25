One Titans Veteran On the Chopping Block After Anthony Hill Jr. Pick

The Tennessee Titans made two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. As a result, the team entered the second round without a pick, but there was some speculation that the team would move back up.

Well, that's exactly what the Titans did. They packaged one of their three fifth-round picks and their third-round selection to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 60 pick. With that pick, the Titans added Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill was a player that I figured the Titans would be interested in. I had Hill on my Day 2 Big Board and felt like he would be a perfect fit in Robert Saleh's defense. Apparently, Saleh agreed, and now the promising young linebacker will be the latest piece added to the defense. However, with Hill's addition, that could spell doom for one notable veteran.

Anthony Hill Jr.'s Arrival Could be Bad News For Cody Barton

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Cody Barton signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Titans last offseason. The hope was that Barton would have one of the linebacker spots locked up for the next few seasons, but things didn't exactly go as hoped in the first year of that pact.

In 2025, Barton played in all 17 games, starting all 17, and collected 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and one sack. However, the underlying metrics weren't as impressive. Pro Football Focus gave Barton a 52.5 overall grade, which ranked 68th out of 88 qualified linebackers.

Barton struggled in pass coverage during his first year with the Titans and doesn't offer much in the form of pass rush either. The veteran will also turn 30 during the 2026 season, and considering the Titans have emphasized getting younger, Barton may not be on the roster much longer.

Hill Could Start for Saleh's Defense Immediately

Fellow linebacker Cedric Gray had a solid season last year. The former fourth-round pick racked up a team-leading 164 tackles in 2025, and at just 23 years old, Gray should still have one starting spot locked down for the foreseeable future.

Saleh's defense typically deploys two off-ball linebackers. Due to Hill's speed and ability to help out in each phase, it won't be surprising to see him handle the other linebacker spot immediately. Hill should be an upgrade over Barton in pass coverage, and he can offer more as a pass rusher as well. Hill is capable of getting pressure off the edge and keeping up with pass-catchers over the middle of the field.

Considering Hill is only 21, he could have a little bit of a learning curve initially. However, due to Hill's all-around talent, it seems inevitable that he will take over Barton's spot. Barton could be kept around for one more season, but if Hill looks up to speed this summer, don't be surprised to see the veteran on the chopping block.