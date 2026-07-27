Titans Record Prediction Entering Training Camp: Tennessee Should be Much-Improved in 2026

Training camp is finally upon us, as the Tennessee Titans' veterans will finally join the rookies at Vanderbilt Health Football Center on Tuesday for camp before the opening practice on Wednesday.

The Titans are hoping 2026 will be the year the franchise begins a renaissance. Tennessee has posted four straight losing seasons since being the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2021, including two straight seasons with three wins.

With Robert Saleh taking over as head coach with an experienced staff next to him, quarterback Cam Ward entering Year 2, and plenty of new starters on both sides of the ball, the Titans are poised to take a step in the right direction this season, but what will their record look like? Let's run through a record prediction for Tennessee with training camp just a few days away.

Tennessee Titans 2026 Record Prediction

Week 1 vs. New York Jets: WIN (1-0)

This is one of the most highly anticipated season openers for the Titans in recent memory. Franchise legend Chris Johnson will be inducted into the Ring of Honor, Saleh will square off against the team he coached for three and a half years, and we'll get to see this new-look Titans' squad in action.

The Jets aren't the strongest team and have a plethora of holes Tennessee should be able to exploit. With the Titans at home, I'm gonna give them a win here.

Week 2 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: LOSS (1-1)

After a massive win to start the season, the Titans fall back down to earth against the Eagles, who are still one of the top contenders in the NFC despite losing star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Tennessee should keep this one competitive, but Philadelphia's experience and continuity propel them to victory here.

Week 3 at New York Giants: WIN (2-1)

The Titans and Giants are pretty evenly matched on paper, so this contest should be pretty close.

However, I'm riding with Tennessee's deep defensive line to make quarterback Jaxson Dart uncomfortable, and the Titans' offense should do just enough to secure an early-season road win against an NFC opponent.

Week 4 at Baltimore Ravens: LOSS (2-2)

The Ravens are set up for a major bounce-back season under new head coach Jesse Minter, with their defense having the potential to be one of the top units in the league.

Could the Titans pull off the upset here? Maybe. But coming away with a win on the road in Baltimore early in the year is a big ask.

Week 5 vs. Houston Texans: LOSS (2-3)

Houston swept Tennessee last year, and unfortunately, I don't see much changing in 2026. The Texans are still a formidable team with an elite defense, and if the offense is fully healthy, they should also be incredibly dynamic.

The Titans will make these games much more competitive this season, but I'm still going to chalk up two losses against the Texans.

Week 6 at Indianapolis Colts: LOSS (2-4)

Indianapolis also had its way with Tennessee in 2025, winning both matchups. However, I don't see that happening again.

The Titans' defense, especially the front seven, should give the Colts' offense problems all year, and Tennessee's offense should also be productive against an Indianapolis defense that has some holes. I think both teams split the season series this time around.

Week 7 vs. Cleveland Browns: WIN (3-4)

After three straight losses, the Titans get back in the win column versus the Browns. Cleveland is clearly in rebuild mode, and Tennessee should have their way in this one.

Week 8 at Cincinnati Bengals: WIN (4-4)

This game is a toss-up, but give me the Titans.

The Bengals' secondary is a major weakness, and the offensive line also still has questions. Tennessee should be able to take advantage and pull off what many will call an upset.

Week 9: BYE (4-4)

Week 10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: WIN (5-4)

I also have the Titans splitting the season series with the Jaguars. Jacksonville should be in playoff contention once again in 2026, but the team does have some concerns, especially at left tackle and linebacker.

However, Liam Coen is an ascending head coach and the passing game should be incredibly effective. Tennessee can win one at home against Jacksonville, though.

Week 11 at Dallas Cowboys: LOSS (5-5)

The Cowboys should make some noise this year, and possibly get back to the playoffs. The offense should return as one of the most exciting and productive groups in the league, and the defense should also be much-improved with Christian Parker taking over as the coordinator, along with additions of Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and Dee Winters.

Tennessee has the firepower to compete with Dallas, but I don't think they'll be able to do enough to come away with the victory on the road.

Week 12 at Jaguars: LOSS (5-6)

Week 13 vs. Washington Commanders: WIN (6-6)

I can't trust the Commanders right now until they add more weapons for quarterback Jayden Daniels. Terry McLaurin can't do it all by himself, and if he sustains an injury at any point this year, the offense is in massive trouble.

The secondary could also be vulnerable to explosive plays, and the Titans' offense should be fully in sync by this point of the season.

Week 14 at Detroit Lions: LOSS (6-7)

The Lions missed the playoffs in 2025, but I don't envision that happening again, especially if quarterback Jared Goff continues his stellar play from last year.

The offense is going to be dynamic again with their arsenal of proven playmakers, and if the defense can generate a solid pass rush, Detroit should be one of the top teams in the NFC. I don't see the Titans competing with them.

Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts: WIN (7-7)

Week 16 at Las Vegas Raiders: WIN (8-7)

I would be shocked if Fernando Mendoza isn't under center for the Raiders by this point.

Regardless, this should be a win for the Titans. They are the better overall than the Raiders, though superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby can single-handedly wreck a game, so you never know.

Week 17 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: LOSS (8-8)

This game is also a toss-up, but I'm gonna lean the Steelers due to their pass rush. Pittsburgh has three edge rushers capable of causing problems for the Titans in T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Alex Highsmith.

I don't trust Tennessee's tackle situation enough to contain Pittsburgh's pass rush, though the Titans' defense should keep it close by limiting the Steelers' offense.

Week 18 vs. Houston Texans: LOSS (8-9)

I have to add that the Titans could win this game if the Texans have nothing to play for. But assuming they do, the Texans should bring it home.

Titans Pre-Training Camp Record Prediction: 8-9

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh talks with quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans' streak of missing the playoffs will extend to five years in my prediction, but an 8-9 season would be a successful season in Tennessee that shows brighter times are ahead.