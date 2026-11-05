Titans Refusing to Trade Their Best Defender Twice in 1 Month Should Give Fans a Sigh of Relief

Trade rumors are at an all-time high now. Less than one week away from the NFL's trade deadline set for Nov. 10, the Tennessee Titans are one of the teams being tabbed with the potential to be active ahead of the deadline.

It was reported on Wednesday morning that Tennessee isn't looking to trade S Amani Hooker despite interest from teams around the league, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Titans are less than a week removed from dealing their franchise best player, DT Jeffery Simmons, and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for two future first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round pick. Simmons has been one of the hottest names mentioned at the deadline for several years, and the Titans finally made it a done deal.

After the Simmons trade, the Titans named Hooker a defensive captain for the remainder of the season, according to Jim Wyatt.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hooker had the best game of his career with a Simmons-less defense. The eight-year safety secured three interceptions on Bengals' QB Joe Burrow, a career-high. He became the first Titan since S Kevin Byard on Oct. 22, 2017, to record three interceptions in a single game.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly enough, Byard, a former teammate of Hooker's, was the most recent safety the franchise has traded. Back at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, the Eagles swapped S Terrell Edmunds and two draft picks for the then two-time First Team All-Pro, Byard.

Titans can't afford to lose both Simmons and Hooker in one fell swoop

However, it appears the Titans will hold onto their 28-year-old safety despite being named one of the expected mid-season targets by contenders looking to strike a deal. Hooker has had a career year this season, already tying his season-high of five interceptions, which he last accomplished in 2024. He leads all NFL defenders with five interceptions, two more than the second-place holders.

Both drafted in 2019, losing Hooker and Simmons in the same season would certainly change the outlook of the Titans' defense, especially for a defensive-minded head coach in Robert Saleh. Hooker leads the Titans with six passes deflected and has the second most tackles on the team.

In addition to being one of the most experienced players on the defense, Hooker's experience is invaluable for younger players.

If the Titans are to strike anymore deals at the deadline, it may come from the offensive side of the ball. Only time will tell, but it looks like Hooker will stay in Nashville - and that's a good thing.