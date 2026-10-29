3 Titans Most Likely to Be Traded Next After Dealing Jeffery Simmons: Tony Pollard Tops the List

The Tennessee Titans have officially waved the white flag for the 2026 NFL season, as the franchise traded its best player, All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, to the Chicago Bears in a midseason blockbuster.

Chicago is sending two first-round picks, one in 2027 and the other in 2028, and a 2027 fourth-round pick to Tennessee for Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick. The Titans received a haul for the four-time Pro Bowler, but will now kick-start yet another rebuild.

With Tennessee dealing Simmons less than two weeks before the November 10 trade deadline, there's a solid chance general manager Mike Borgonzi seeks offers for other veterans on the roster. Let's take a look at three Titans players who could be packing their bags and heading elsewhere after the Simmons' trade.

RB Tony Pollard

Pollard feels like the most obvious choice to go next. The 29-year-old running back is having another productive season so far with 478 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry, and he turned in his best game of the season against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 with 129 yards and three scores.

ESPN's Dan Graziano believes Pollard is more likely to be moved at the deadline than other running backs potentially on the market, such as Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. A running back-needy team, like the Seattle Seahawks or Denver Broncos, could offer Tennessee an early Day 3 pick for Pollard, which would be a nice return for a running back nearing 30 in the final year of his deal.

S Amani Hooker

Hooker, who came from the same draft class as Simmons in 2019, is under contract through 2028. However, if the Titans are committed to another rebuild, moving on from Hooker would be a logical move.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old is a viable starting safety with playoff experience, which should make him attractive to contenders on the trade market. Hooker has tallied 46 tackles and two interceptions in six starts this season.

If the Titans decide to trade Hooker, long snapper Morgan Cox would be the lone remaining player from the 2021 team that was the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Life moves fast in the NFL.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said earlier this week that team around the league believe Johnson could be available for the right price. The former New York Jet was one of the Titans' prized offseason additions, but is set to hit free agency in the spring and may not be a long-term piece on the defense.

Johnson has posted three sacks and 21 quarterback pressures this year, and could provide value to a contender as an explosive complementary pass rusher. Tennessee could land an early Day 3 pick for Johnson's services and continue stockpiling picks in 2027 and 2028.

With Simmons gone, no veteran player on the Titans is necessarily safe. Things are about to get very interesting in Nashville ahead of the November 10 deadline.