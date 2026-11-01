Titans Fall to Bengals in Overtime Thriller: 3 Major Takeaways From the Painful Defeat

The Tennessee Titans entered today coming off a heartbreaking, last-second defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns last week. The Titans blew that game after jumping out to a dominant 14-0 start, fueled by a breakout run from Tony Pollard.

Today, Tennessee got out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter fueled by - you guessed it - a breakout run from Pollard. What followed was an overtime thriller that nobody expected between 1-6 and 4-2 teams; one that ended in the same old way for Tennessee.

The Titans ultimately lost 43-36, failing to make good on a golden opportunity late to win this thing. Here are three takeaways from a game that should've cast a positive shadow over this franchise.

Titans' defense forces four turnovers, but allows 43 points

Tennessee trading away DT Jeffery Simmons earlier this week called the defense into question in a huge way. Today's game both helped and hurt their overall case.

That unit showed flashes today. Amani Hooker led the way with a mind-boggling three interceptions, doubling QB Joe Burrow's season-long INT total prior to today. On top of Hooker's leading efforts, Alontae Taylor forced a second-half fumble.

Taylor's move to nickel has clearly benefitted the CB, and may even save his role in this defense. But you can't allow 462 yards passing to the opposing team and expect to win. The takeaways are brilliant, but this incomplete defense still can't do enough to be commended consistently.

Cam Ward sets new career-high in passing yards

Cam Ward deserves a tip of the hat today. On the heels of a wave of doubts landing on Ward's shoulders following his showing last week and the Simmons trade, the QB had arguably the best game of his career.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ward's 304 yards represent a new career high. He finally broke his five-game INT streak and, even considering a lost fumble in the third quarter, played a solid game. Taking a sack that led to an overtime loss is a serious negative mark, though. Ward would finish passing 26/40.

The QB still isn't entirely out of the woods at this point, especially with that aforementioned sack signaling Ward's decision-making issues remain (see also a crucial fourth-down ball that didn't come close to Elic Ayomanor in OT), but this is still a net positive performance that turns the dial in the right direction for him.

Tony Pollard's value is at its peak

Coming off a career, three-touchdown game in last week's loss to the Browns, Pollard continues to build on his value as a veteran out of the backfield today.

The 29-year old RB posted 117 yards on 21 carries today, including two more touchdowns to add to his tally. Pollard is at six scores on the year now.

These past two weeks have been huge not only for Tennessee's offense, but for the trade value that Pollard could have ahead of the looming November 10 deadline. He's effectively the best player in this offense right now (sans Carnell Tate) and poses as either a reliable back or rising trade asset.