Titans Reveal Jersey Numbers for 2026 Rookie Class
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The Tennessee Titans will have all of their rookies in the building on Friday for the start of rookie minicamp. Ahead of that, the rookies all picked their jersey numbers for their inaugural NFL seasons.
Titans fans always anticipate this time of year, but even moreso this year, considering the Titans have new jerseys. Seeing the new rookie jerseys just makes everything official and builds the excitment for the upcoming season.
There was some question as to whether or not Carnell Tate would want No. 17. Chimere Dike wears No. 17, and people wanted to know if the second-year player would give it up for the rookie. That didn't end up happening though, as Tate will sport a different number. Let's take a look at what each rookie will sport in 2026:
NAME
NUMBER
Carnell Tate
14
Keldric Faulk
15
Anthony Hill Jr.
53
Fernando Carmona
66
Nicholas Singleton
32
Jackie Marshall
96
Pat Coogan
79
Jaren Kanak
47
Tate decided to roll with No. 14, which was last worn by kicker Matthew Wright in 2025. Kalif Raymond, Eric Weems, and Colton Dowell are some other former Titans who have worn No. 14.
Fellow first-round pick Keldric Faulk will sport No. 15, which is the number he wore in college. For the Titans, No. 15 was last worn by fan-favorite Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from 2020 to 2024. Punter Craig Hentrich is the most notable No. 15 in franchise history.
People immediately noticed that Anthony Hill Jr. will wear the same number that was worn by arguably the best linebacker in franchise history- Keith Bulluck. If Hill has half the career that Bulluck had, he would have still been a phenomenal second-round pick.
Interestingly, lineman Pat Coogan will wear No. 79, which was the number worn by former first-round bust Isaiah Wilson in the one game he suited up for. It would be literally impossible for Coogan to have a worse career than Wilson, so here's to hoping the lineman rocks the number well.
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Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitanOnSIFollow TitansOnSI