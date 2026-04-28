How Each Titans Rookie Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026 — and Where

The Tennessee Titans came out of the 2026 NFL Draft with eight players. The team added five on offense and three on defense, and the hope is that several of these guys will contribute immediately as rookies.

But which rookies are in the best spot to actually do so? It's easy to predict first rounders Carnell Tate and Keldric Faulk to perform, but what about the rest of the class? Today, let's take a look at how each rookie could make an impact in 2026.

Round 1, Pick 4: WR Carnell Tate

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick wide receiver Carnell Tate, 4th overall pick, stands for a portrait at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the No. 4 pick in the draft, expectations are obviously high for Carnell Tate. The Titans desperately want a true No. 1 receiver, that they haven't had since A.J. Brown, and the hope is that Tate can eventually become that. But what will he do as a rookie?

I believe Tate will start from Day One. Calvin Ridley is back, and he will factor in as well, but the team is obviously going to want free agent investment Wan'Dale Robinson and top pick Tate to be the focal points. The receiver room in Nashville is suddenly a little crowded, but I still expect Tate to make an impact. The rookie will likely take some time to get going, but by the end of the season, he could be Cam Ward's favorite target.

Round 1, Pick 31: EDGE Keldric Faulk

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick edge Keldric Faulk, 31st pick overall, stands for a portrait with his family at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, April 24, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Tate, expectations are going to be high for Keldric Faulk simply due to him being a first-round selection. Also like Tate, though, there is a clear path for Faulk to contribute immediately.

The team will start Jermaine Johnson II on one side, and the other side will be Faulk's job to lose. Worst-case scenario, Faulk takes some time to get going (he will be one of the youngest rookies this year), and Oluwafemi Oladejo takes most of the snaps. However, the best-case scenario is that Faulk immediately thrives in Robert Saleh's system and is a starter from Day One. Faulk will be heavily involved as a rookie either way.

Round 2, Pick 60: LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. seems like the perfect Robert Saleh pick. Saleh has had success with non-first-round linebackers in the past, such as Fred Warner and Jamien Sherwood. Hill could be the next in that list, considering he's proficient in pass coverage, excellent as a run defender, and even offers a little as a pass rusher.

It would not be surprising to see Hill earn Cody Barton's starting linebacker spot, next to Cedric Gray. Even if Barton still plays quite a bit, Hill will see plenty of snaps and should have ample opportunities to prove he belongs. It would not surprise me if Hill finishes top three on the team in tackles as a rookie.

Round 5, Pick 142: OL Fernando Carmona

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas offensive lineman Fernando Carmona (OL12) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fernando Carmona is an interesting prospect. He's an experienced lineman who played at tackle, guard, and center in college, and could play a key role as a rookie. It's not set in stone who will start at center or right guard for the Titans in 2026, and Carmona will likely play a role in both competitions.

General manager Mike Borgonzi referred to Carmona as an "alpha," and praised the lineman's versatility. It feels like a very safe bet he will make the roster, and worst-case scenario, will be a solid backup on the interior. Eventually, Carmona could develop into the long-term center or right guard.

Round 5, Pick 165: RB Nicholas Singleton

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nicholas Singleton could be an overlooked rookie addition who ends up making a huge impact. Singleton rushed for over 1,000 yards twice at Penn State, despite having to split carries. The running back is also a solid blocker and pass-catcher, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him snag the third-down back role.

"There was a guy we had in Kansas City, (Isiah) Pacheco, he kind of reminded me of him a little bit. So, I feel like I've been watching him a long time," Borgonzi said of Singleton. Singleton did injure his foot this offseason, so he may take a little bit of time to get going as a rookie. I'm looking for the Penn State product to become a key contributor in the second half of 2026, catching passes and getting some goalline touches.

Round 6, Pick 184: DL Jackie Marshall

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (DL19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackie Marshall may have the hardest path to contributing as a rookie of any of the team's picks. That's no fault of his own, it's just that the Titans' defensive line room is VERY deep. Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers will play the vast majority of snaps, and Solomon Thomas and Jordan Elliott will be the first to rotate in.

If Marshall makes the roster, he's probably looking at being the DT5. He could sneak in around 10 snaps a game likely, as Saleh does like to keep several linemen active on gamedays. It's just hard to imagine Marshall breaking through as a rookie, and I wouldn't even be surprised if the Titans tried to stash him on the practice squad.

Round 6, Pick 194: OL Pat Coogan

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana offensive lineman Pat Coogan (OL14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pat Coogan should benefit from the fact that the Titans don't have a ton of depth on the offensive line. The Indiana product was a reliable starting center from the Hoosiers, and he won the MVP of the Rose Bowl, which is incredibly rare for a lineman. As a result, I'm not going to count Coogan out of the starting center race in 2026.

Right now, it looks like Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, Fernando Carmona, and Coogan will all be competing for the starting center job. I don't see any scenario where Coogan doesn't make the team, and I expect him to be the primary backup center/guard at the very least.

Round 7, Pick 225: TE Jaren Kanak

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak (TE11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jaren Kanak originally played defense before switching to tight end for Oklahoma in his final collegiate season. Because of this versatility, I believe Kanak's best route to contributing as a rookie will be on special teams. This just seems like a player that Bones Fassell would figure out how to get the most out of.

I do feel like Kanak's best shot at making the roster is as a tight end. Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger will be the top two options at the position, but there's a realistic shot that Kanak could earn the TE3 role.