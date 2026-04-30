Titans Waive Six Players Ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp

The Tennessee Titans selected eight players in the 2026 NFL Draft, and shortly after, news started breaking about deals with undrafted free agents.

After the draft, the Titans were sitting at a roster size of 86, and the league max is 90. The team obviously wanted to bring in more than four UDFAs, so we knew some roster moves were coming. And, on Thursday, the team officially waived six players.

The following players have been cut:

Ali Gaye, EDGE

Nate Lynn, DL

Isaiah Raikes, DL

Cam Riley, LB

Clay Webb, OL

Blake Watson, RB

It was also announced that defensive lineman David Ebuka Agoha was placed on the Exempt/International Player list, and he will not count against the team's 90-man roster.

It's not a shock that any of these players were waived. The most surprising would probably be Ali Gaye, because he played in a few games last year, and it seemed like he would have a shot to earn a spot again this year. Raikes and Lynn were always longshots considering the incredible depth the team has added on the defensive line.

Riley, Webb, and Watson were just camp bodies, but the team will instead give those spots to UDFAs. As I've previously mentioned, this is an interesting UDFA class for the Titans, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a few of them land on the final roster.