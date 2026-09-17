Titans' Rookie RB Given Golden Opportunity After Tyjae Spears Struggled in Week 1

The Tennessee Titans' starting rusher was the least of their worries in a pitiful opening week. Tony Pollard didn't explode in his opportunities or anything, but averaging five yards per carry on just seven attempts yielded a fair 35 yards for the veteran. It's about what you'd expect from a 29-year old RB on an expiring contract.

The real problem was that Tennessee got behind early, and as a result, tried to lean into the passing game to catch back up. That resulted in three offensive plays in the second quarter, amongst many similarly disappointing outcomes.

But zooming in on the run game may give us a more interesting angle on that unit moving forward. Backup back Tyjae Spears, who has long been tabbed as Pollard's eventual successor, nearly split snaps with Pollard against the Jets.

Spears slipped up vs. Jets

As it typically goes, the bulk of Spears' work came in the passing game. But in both facets, Spears came up short. He rushed three times for 12 yards and caught just two of his four targets, for 12 yards. One specific drop cost Tennessee a first down in the third quarter.

As a rising workhorse meant to take on an expanded role now that he's healthy, Spears let down the role carved out for him in Tennessee's offense. He wasn't the only one to play below the bar in Week 1, but the Titans' backfield makes this case particularly interesting.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Nick Singleton (32) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has fifth-round rookie Nick Singleton stashed on the sideline. It was clearly in the new staff's interest to add talent to the backfield. After Singleton didn't play per Robert Saleh's decision last Sunday, Spears starting slow could open the door for the rookie.

The Titans may have a window for Singleton to make a mark

Singleton had a relatively modest preseason. He saw extensive work on the ground with Tennessee's reserves, logging eight and seven rushing attempts in the Titans' first and third preseason games respectively.

The first-year went for 31 yards against the San Francisco 49ers, and 26 vs. the Chicago Bears. Those stats don't jump off the page, but fellow rookie Carnell Tate didn't catch a single pass in the preseason before coming down with four balls in his NFL debut.

Following Singleton's showing against the Niners, Coach Saleh heavily praised the back. "You know, he's got great vision..." Saleh said. "And what I loved about him, he was finishing runs violently. Getting his shoulder down, running people over, moving forward. Gaining three of four yards after contact. So, again, he's got a lot to him."

The more the Titans lose, the more you have to imagine they'll lean on their young talent and fully embrace what's to come. Spears, if he continues to stumble, may inch closer to the questionable veteran camp that Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard find themselves in.

In that case, Singleton is first in line for a golden opportunity. We may have just seen the first domino fall, and more is sure to come to light when Tennessee hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.