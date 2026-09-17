Confidence Meter: How I Feel About Titans' D-Line Bouncing Back vs. Eagles

It can feel a little redundant honing in on just one problem from the Tennessee Titans' defeat in Week 1. Against the New York Jets at home, Tennessee came up short on both sides of the ball. If I had to pick the worst pain point, though, it'd be the defensive line.

The Titans went without a single sack for the first time since Week 3 of last season. That was a 41-20 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. Not only that, but the Jets piled up 152 rushing yards as a result of Tennessee's lack of pressure.

New York would go on to win 23-10, spurred in large part by their two touchdowns on the ground. Breece Hall accounted for 102 of those yards and one score on his own.

With the Philadelphia Eagles in town this coming Sunday, Tennessee needs a bounce back in the worst way. The Titans' d-line will be facing off against the Eagles' notoriously strong protective unit, but that unit allowed three sacks in Week 1. There may be a window here.

Titans' defensive line stands a chance vs. Eagles

It's worth pointing out that the Eagles' offensive line still created enough room for the team to chalk up 136 rushing yards on the day. Philadelphia's line has already been widely criticized for allowing Jalen Hurts to be sacked three times.

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran, Super-Bowl-winning guard Landon Dickerson allowed four pressures and one QB hit in particular. It wasn't all bad for the Eagles, but their o-line showed weakness everywhere Tennessee needed it to.

Heading into an admitted long-shot in Week 2, the Titans' chances could very well come down to their ability to exploit the Eagles' problems in protection. Of all the variables that will go into this coming Sunday, I like Tennessee to find a little success here.

Tennessee is primed to bounce back in Week 2

That doesn't mean a Titans win, per say, although that isn't out of the picture if the defensive line causes significant problems.

Star DT Jeffery Simmons said that Tennessee needs to "make Jalen Hurts be a QB," and that the key to stopping RB Saquon Barkley is to slow him down behind the line. The emphasis is clearly in place for Robert Saleh's defense, and they're facing a offensive line that had a poor debut.

It's all about execution at this point. Potentially returning LB Cedric Gray would go a long way, but for as much as Tennessee invested in their defensive front this offseason, you'd think that the unit would be able to handle themselves. Battered or not.

Week 2 will either prove Week 1 to be a fluke or an unfortunate sign of the times. Controversial or not, I like to think the former is true for a Titans team built on Saleh's defensive expertise.