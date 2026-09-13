4 Titans Players Most Likely to Score a Surprise Touchdown in Week 1 vs. Jets

Expectations for the Tennessee Titans' season-opener tomorrow don't go far beyond simply winning. Robert Saleh has a statement to make in his first game as "the man" on the sideline, and his defensive-minded battle with the Jets' Aaron Glenn will be the primary focus of that contest.

All the same, somebody has to score if Tennessee is going to win. That shouldn't be a noteworthy point, but after watching the Titans fail to regularly meet that mark last season, can you blame me for calling attention to it?

We're all rigthfully keeping tabs on Cam Ward's sophomore debut, as well as hefty contributions expected from RB Tony Pollard and WRs Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate. But who slots in as potential surprise scorers for Tennessee's duel with New York?

We've got four picks. Hope you swooped these guys up for your fantasy football reserves.

RB Tyjae Spears

Spears has been the headlining pick for a greater role all offseason. With Pollard entering the final year of his contract and Spears being healthy coming into the season, the backup RB has a clear path to expanded snaps and scoring opportunities.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) rushes the ball while pursued by San Francisco 49ers safety Ashtyn Davis (29) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's not necessarily expected to make a splash in Week 1. However, Spears could certainly ease into more touches as the game goes on, especially if the Titans end up having to rely on the backs and short passes.

Whether it ends up being work in the red zone or a role through the air, Spears is a sneaky pick to hit the painted dirt tomorrow.

CB Alontae Taylor

Taylor is the lone defensive player on this list. He's the most pressing name in Tennessee's secondary and was brought in this offseason to be a primary starter at corner. That unit will live and die by Taylor's production, to some degree.

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, after a slow start, he looked solid in the summer. Taylor's highlight was a pick-six off reigning Super Bowl Champion Sam Darnold in the Titans' joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks.

Facing off against Geno Smith tomorrow, Taylor couldn't ask for a more opportunistic matchup. Smith threw an NFL-high 17 interceptions last season, and his shallow (save for Garrett Wilson), somewhat rookie-reliant WR core in New York means we could be in for some unforced errors.

Those unforced errors could lead to another pick-six for Taylor.

WR Chimere Dike

Dike primarily made his money on special teams as a rookie last season. He was one of just two Titans players to be selected to the Pro Bowl for his efforts returning kicks.

Still, in a season that was thin on the offensive end, Dike managed to catch four scores through the air from fellow rookie Cam Ward under center. That tied Elic Ayomanor (also a rookie) for the most of any WR on the year.

Dike is expected to take a backseat to Tennessee's built-out pass-catching group this season, more than likely continuing to expand on his role as an elite returner and contributor on special teams. However, between his intermittent effectiveness last year and the possibility that Dike runs one back, he's a major player to keep an eye on for an unexpected touchdown against New York.

RB Nick Singleton

Singleton is easily the longest shot on this list. The rookie back was drafted for his physicality and long-term potential, but behind both Pollard and Spears, the ladder can only be climbed so quickly.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Nick Singleton (32) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, that's the nature of a surprise. We had to have one real shocker here.

Singleton could see work in the same way that Spears could; the heavier Tennessee is forced to rely on the run game, the more likely the rookie is to get a touch or two. Singleton led the Titans in carries (8) in Tennessee's preseason-opener vs. the San Francisco 49ers competing for the RB3 spot.

Singleton was listed alongside Julius Chestnut on Tennessee's unofficial depth chart, but it was Chestnut who was at risk when 53-man roster cuts were being made. If either Titans RB reserve sneaks into contention tomorrow night, Singleton looks to be the narrow favorite.