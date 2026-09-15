Titans Rookie Power Rankings: Carnell Tate and Anthony Hill Jr. Skyrocket, Others Still Unsure

We're one week into the Tennessee Titans' 2026 season, and you couldn't have dreamed up a much worse start. Losing 23-10 at home to the much-maligned New York Jets, Robert Saleh was expectedly grilled in his postgame press conference following the loss.

For a team still suffering the fallout of their rebuild, it's all about the future in Nashville. More specifically, it's all about the rookies.

So now that Week 1 is through, we can officially form power rankings around Tennessee's firsrt-year guys. Here's the opening list this season, in what turned out to be a surprisingly simple setup from top to bottom.

1. Anthony Hill Jr.

Not only does Anthony Hill Jr. belong at the top of this list, but there's already a real case for him to start in Saleh's defense already.

Hill led Tennessee against New York with 16 tackles in Week 1, adding multiple broken-up passes and even an arguable forced fumble that was ultimately ruled an incompletion. Still, for Hill to look like one of the Titans' best defenders in his NFL debut guarantees him the top spot here.

Whether or not Hill takes LB Cody Barton's spot going forward has yet to be seen, but it's clear that the rookie was a second-round gem plucked by a weathered defensive specialist.

2. Carnell Tate

In his own NFL debut, Tennessee's fourth overall pick was only as underwhelming as the offense around him.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, and wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) look on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate, especially after failing to catch a single pass in the preseason, made a comfortable statement with the opportunities that he did get. Tate led the team (tied with Wan'Dale Robinson) with 38 receiving yards on four receptions.

He was targeted six times total, but at least one of those duds can be attributed to Cam Ward missing a wide-open Tate streaking through midfield. The first-round rookie is an immediate must-play in this offense, and should only see improvement from here as he settles in.

3. Fernando Carmona

Carmona had one of Tennessee's most notable camps over the summer. The fifth-round rookie leapt over veteran G Cordell Volson, who was eventually cut, earning the starting spot at RG and generating more noise that the Titans may have landed another unexpected winner in the draft.

In his debut against New York, Carmona looked as workable as the rest of the offensive line. Nobody really stood out either way in the unit. Perhaps that's a positive for the rookie, although he did allow the most pressures (three) on the line.

Still, LT Dan Moore Jr. gave up a sack. Carmona did not and, for the time, still poses as a positive developmental piece so long as Ward can find a way to stay grounded in the pocket.

4. Keldric Faulk

EDGE Keldric Faulk, who the Titans traded back into the first round to select earlier this year at 31st overall, saw relatively little action vs. the Jets. PFF had him at just 19 snaps, which was among the lowest numbers on the defensive end.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) tries a spin move against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Carver Willis (74) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This may have something to do with Faulk's shoulder injury that he narrowly cleared to play in the first place. His impact when he did take the field was limited. Although, beyond the aforementioned Hill, that was also the case with the rest of Tennessee's defense.

More playing time will give us a better idea as to what Faulk is actually capabale of. Until then, he'll join the vast array of question marks currently taking up the majority of that side of the ball.

N/A: Nick Singleton

Finally, rookie RB Nick Singleton can't be graded here just yet as a result of being inactive in Week 1. However, after Tyjae Spears disappointed in the backup role, don't be surprised if Singleton gets his shot sooner rather than later.

Longtime starter Tony Pollard only logged 35 yards on seven carries, and he's in the final year of his contract. Tennessee didn't take Singleton in the fifth round for no reason.