3 Last-Second Predictions for Titans Week 6 Matchup Against Colts

The Tennessee Titans are eyeing their first win of the season on Sunday, as head coach Robert Saleh's squad is on the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

2026 hasn't treated Tennessee well at all. The Titans are 0-5 and coming off a blowout 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans at home.

With kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium on the way, let's take a look at a few last-second predictions for Tennessee's contest against the Colts.

Cam Ward Doesn't Commit a Turnover

It's been a rough start to the year for Ward, who was expected to take a major leap in his second season and establish himself as the Titans' quarterback of the future. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season and has also added two scores on the ground.

Ward has tossed an interception in each of the last three games, but that streak should come to an end Sunday. The Colts have snagged just one interception in 2026, and are one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game (254.0).

Week 6 is the perfect opportunity for Ward to get back on track and build some momentum as November nears. The Miami product still has time to prove that he is capable of being Tennessee's long-term answer at the most consequential position in the sport.

Titans Defense Holds Colts Offense to Under 20 Points

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh looks on against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite receiving little support from their offense, the Titans' defense has quietly been a solid unit this season. Saleh's group is 11th in the NFL in points per game allowed (21.8), and is middle of the pack in passing yards (217.8) and rushing yards (114.0) allowed per game.

The Colts' offense has been dynamic at times, but they've also had their struggles, especially quarterback Daniel Jones. However, the team's star running back, Jonathan Taylor, is still one of the best in the league at his position. Taylor is top-ten in rushing yards (398) and touchdowns (6), though he has been a bit inefficient, rushing for 3.9 yards per carry.

If Tennessee can limit Taylor on the ground and make Jones uncomfortable in the pocket, the Titans should be able to hold the Colts to under 20 points, increasing their chances of winning.

The Titans Still Lose

The Titans are currently riding a six-game losing streak against the Colts and an 11-game losing streak against AFC South opponents. Unfortunately, I have both of those skids continuing.

Tennessee should keep Sunday's game close and show progress. However, the Titans haven't shown enough to prove that they can storm into enemy territory and get the job done versus a Colts team that has playoff potential.

We'll see when, or if, the Titans tally a win in 2026. It likely won't be in Week 6.