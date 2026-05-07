Titans Should Be Finished With WR Room Upgrades, Spend Potential Diggs Money Here Instead

The vast majority of the NFL's top free agents have long signed with teams, but that doesn't mean all the drama is gone. In fact, there are still a few notable names who have yet to sign on somewhere for 2026.

Among the biggest names still on the market is star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs has seemingly cleared up some legal issues and is still looking for a new team after the New England Patriots cut bait.

Recently, Sports Illustrated's own Mike Kadlick identified the Titans as a logical landing spot for Diggs. However, I'm here to tell you that another veteran star just came available, and the Titans should be much more interested in him than Diggs.

Kenny Moore II Should Be Titans' Top Priority

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the divisional rival Indianapolis Colts released cornerback Kenny Moore II after failing to find a trade partner. Moore requested a trade this offseason after seemingly not being the best fit for Lou Anarumo's defense.

This should interest the Titans for multiple reasons. I've spoken previously about the lack of depth in the secondary, specifically at the nickel. Moore has long been one of the best nickel corners in the league, and he would be a fantastic add to the room. Second-year player Marcus Harris is currently slated to be the Titans' nickel corner, but Moore would obviously be a more proven option.

In 2025, Moore played in 14 games for the Colts and collected 55 tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception. The veteran earned a 66.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 39th out of 114 qualified corners.

Keep in mind, 2025 was considered a down season for Moore, and he still finished as the 39th-ranked corner out of 114. Moore not only excels in coverage, but is also an elite run defender. Moore had the 5th-best run defense grade among corners in 2025.

Nickel Need More Pressing than Receiver Need

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs is still a great receiver, but do the Titans really need a receiver at this point? We know Wan'Dale Robinson, Carnell Tate, and Calvin Ridley will be the starters. Robinson and Ridley are highly-paid veterans, and the team just used the No. 4 pick on Tate, so there's really not room for another starting-caliber receiver.

At nickel, meanwhile, the team could definitely use help. If Moore was brought in, Harris could move to a more complimentary role and learn from one of the league's best at the position. Even if Moore isn't quite the star he once was, he would help the depth at the very least.

What would the Titans do if Harris, Cor'Dale Flott, or Alontae Taylor suffered an injury? Moore is a great insurance policy who's ceiling is a Pro Bowl corner.