Titans' Biggest Remaining Needs After Draft—What’s Still Missing

The Tennessee Titans have to feel much better about the roster than they did six months ago. The team had plenty of holes, as is expected after a three-win season, but most of those holes were aggressively patched this offseason.

The team signed a few new starters during free agency and seemingly added a few more during the 2026 NFL Draft. Some positions, like wide receiver and linebacker, seem to be relatively well addressed. However, there are a few other spots that still could use some added talent before the 2026 season begins. Today, we're going to identify those potential trouble spots.

Secondary Depth

Tennessee Titans Amani Hooker (37) moves to the next session during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Barring something unexpected, we can say that Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. will be the safeties in 2026, while new additions Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor will be the outside cornerbacks. Apparently, the team feels good about Marcus Harris playing the nickel, since no defensive back was added during the draft.

That's a solid group of starters, but the depth is a big question. Currently, Tony Adams, Kendell Brooks, Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, and 2026 undrafted free agent Bishop Fitzgerald are the backup safety options. Adams is experienced, but Brooks, Kane, and Reed have just four combined starts in their careers.

At corner, things aren't much different. The backups are Joshua Williams, Micah Robinson, Erick Hallett II, Keydrain Calligan, and a few UDFAs. Williams is the only one here with much experience, and you need more than one capable backup corner. Maybe a UDFA or two will step up, but ideally, you would have a better contingency plan. As of right now, the Titans would be in serious trouble if a starting corner or safety went down.

Backup Tackle

Tennessee Titans tackle JC Latham (55) and Dan Moore Jr. (75) work out during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems extremely unlikely that the Titans will roll into the 2026 season with the offensive line as currently constructed. Like with the secondary, the starters at tackle are fine, it's just a huge depth problem.

JC Latham is still very young and, hopefully, will continue to improve. Dan Moore Jr. is playing on a massive contract, so he's not going anywhere. However, behind that duo, the team has Austin Deculus, Ryan Hayes, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, and a couple of UDFAs. Hayes was a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2023, and he's yet to make a start in the NFL. Deculus, meanwhile, has six starts in his career, but he had the worst overall Pro Football Focus grade of any tackle in 2025.

This seems like a situation in which the Titans HAVE to scour the free agent/trade markets for a capable backup tackle. I'm high on UDFA Aamil Wagner, but you're not going to rely on a UDFA to be your only swing tackle.

Guard/Center

Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye(6) celebrates with guard Jackson Slater (64) after a made 63 yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I'm fascinated to see how the Titans handle the right guard and center spots this summer. Obviously, Peter Skoronski will handle left guard, but the other two spots on the interior are very questionable after center Lloyd Cushenberry was released and Kevin Zeitler remains a free agent.

Of course, the easiest solution, assuming both parties are interested, would be a reunion with Zeitler. If Zeitler is back in the fold, right guard is taken care of, and the center job would be a battle between Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, and the two 2026 draft picks. However, with no Zeitler, or other veteran addition, it's less obvious what the fix is.

Cordell Volson is penciled in at right guard, but he's been just average in his career, and missed all of 2025. The team has the aforementioned Slater and rookies (Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona) competing for the spot as well. Either way, it seems like the team will have an inexperienced option starting at at least one of the two spots.