5 Veteran Free Agents the Titans Should Be Interested In

The Tennessee Titans are definitely in a better spot than they were at the end of the 2025 season. General manager Mike Borgonzi knew there were holes all over the roster and did a fine job of patching most of them.

However, when you only win three games in a season, it's hard to fix EVERYTHING in one offseason. If the season started today, the Titans would definitely be more competitive, but there are some marginal moves they could make to improve even more for 2026. I recently identified the biggest remaining needs for the team, so now, let's identify some veteran free agents who would fit.

OL Jonah Williams

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In that previous article, I mentioned the Titans needing better offensive line depth. Jonah Williams could be a perfect option because he can play either guard or tackle spot. Williams was originally a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2019, and he spent the previous two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams probably shouldn't be a starter at this point, but he can be a spectacular swing tackle/backup guard. Pro Football Focus gave the veteran a 55.4 overall grade in 2025, and he's traditionally been better as a run blocker than pass blocker. Adding a player like Williams would give the Titans an experienced depth option, ensuring the team doesn't have to rely on rookies or UDFAs.

Williams did have a season-ending injury in 2025, but if he's healthy, he'd be a fine option.

DE Derek Barnett

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans traded for Jermaine Johnson II and drafted Keldric Faulk in the first round, so those two will likely be the starters on the edge. 2025 second-rounder Olu Oladejo is still around as well, as is veteran journeyman Jacob Martin. This may sound fine, but what if Faulk takes a while to get adjusted or Oladejo doesn't take a step forward?

I believe a veteran like Derek Barnett makes a ton of sense. Barnett is a Nashville native who played for Tennessee in college. The defender spent the previous few seasons with the Texans and wrapped up five sacks in both 2024 and 2025. Barnett has been reliable, only missing one game in the last two two years, and has a similar build to Johnson at around 250 pounds.

Robert Saleh likes to rotate his pass rushers, so why not add another quality veteran?

DB Donovan Wilson

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) attempts to tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another area that seems rather thin for the Titans is the secondary. At safety, Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. should be fine as the starters, but the backup options leave much to be desired. Donovan Wilson is a player with plenty of starting experience who can play in the box or even challenge Marcus Harris in the nickel.

Wilson started 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 and collected 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two interceptions. Pro Football Focus was not a fan of his work in coverage last year, but he graded out much better as a run defender. Wilson wouldn't be asked to start in Nashville, but he'd be a perfectly serviceable backup.

Wilson is more experienced than the Titans' current backup options and would be good insurance for Hooker and Winston.

DB Rasul Douglas

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of the depth problems in the secondary, let's move over to cornerback. Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott were brought in this offseason to be starters, but they don't have that much depth to speak of behind them. The Titans also didn't draft a corner this year, making the lack of depth even more noticeable.

Enter Rasul Douglas. It's a bit surprising the veteran is still available considering his quietly solid 2025 season. The veteran played in 15 games for the Miami Dolphins and collected 62 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and two interceptions, while earning a very respectable 72.7 PFF grade. Douglas has plenty of experience, and he would be a solid backup on the boundary.

IF Flott or Taylor suffered an injury. the Titans would be in trouble. Douglas would alleviate some of that concern.

OL Kevin Zeitler

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) goes through drills during mandatory Titans Minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anybody who reads Titans On SI frequently probably knew where I was going with this last one. Kevin Zeitler remains unsigned and it still makes perfect sense for the veteran to run it back with the Titans in 2026.

During his lone season with the Titans, Zeitler played over 900 snaps and received a 74.5 PFF grade. The veteran was the ninth-best pass-blocking guard in the league according to PFF and would help stabilize the right guard spot while youngsters Fernando Carmona and Pat Coogan develop. Without Zeitler, the Titans will either have to start Cordell Volson, who missed all of 2025 with an injury, or a guy who's never started in the NFL.

Assuming Zeitler wants to keep playing, it just makes sense for him to come back.