Ranking Every Tennessee Titans Position Group Entering Training Camp

The months of June and July are always hard for football fans. After OTAs and minicamp are over, there's not much going on until training camp at the end of July. Well, luckily, we're now at the end of July, and the rookies will report in just a few days.

We've talked in depth about the improvements the Titans have made this offseason. However, with camp starting soon, what better time to rank each position group from strongest to weakest? Let's get to it.

1. Defensive Line

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates the fumble of New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best position group on the team should be obvious. The Titans already had Jeffery Simmons, who was one of the best defensive tackles in the league in 2025, and they added rookie Keldric Faulk and veterans Jermaine Johnson II and John Franklin-Myers.

We haven't even mentioned Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, or Femi Oladejo. This group not only features a couple of elite starters, but it also has great depth. This defensive line is the cream of the crop.

2. Wide Receiver

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up, we have the wide receiver spot as the second-best position group on the team. It's crazy to say that considering how bad the room was last year, and most years, if we're being honest.

The Titans knew they had to make big improvements to the position, and they did so by drafting Carnell Tate and signing Wan'Dale Robinson. Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike are all still here as well and looked fantastic this summer. This could be the deepest receiver room the Titans have ever had.

3. Quarterback

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Next up, we'll go to the quarterback spot. The Titans saw some positive signs from Cam Ward as a rookie, despite not putting him in a very favorable position. Ward was up-and-down this summer but got better as the offseason program progressed.

It's clear that Ward is setting up for a big second season. Plus, the Titans upgraded the backup spot with Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky was fantastic this summer and easily the most consistent passer on the team. This quarterback room is in good shape.

4. Running Back

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were a ton of running back rumors with the Titans this offseason, but the team ultimately decided to run back the same two at the top of the depth chart. Robert Saleh already said Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears will be the bellcows, and that's a perfectly serviceable duo.

The team also has rookie Nic Singleton, who has some good potential and should factor in as the season progresses. Michael Carter, Julius Chestnut, and Kalel Mullings are battling for the final spot, proving that this room is deeper than it was a year ago.

5. Linebacker

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This linebacker room also has the potential to be much better in 2026. Cedric Gray was a breakout star in 2025, and the team drafted Anthony Hill Jr. with the hope that he can be the next one. Cody Barton is still around as a veteran option as well.

Behind the top three, James Williams Sr., Dorian Mausi, Mo Diabate, and a trio of undrafted free agents are battling for spots. Last year, Williams was a lock, but this year, he could be on the chopping block. That shows the overall talent is getting much better.

6. Tight End

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) makes a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The tight end spot is one that could be much higher in next year's rankings. The Titans lost Chig Okonkwo but added Daniel Bellinger, and the team feels very good about Gunnar Helm being the full-time starter.

If Helm can become a quality starter, this room is in good shape. Bellinger is a solid blocker who also isn't a complete zero as a pass-catcher, and rookie Jaren Kanak has intriguing potential. This is far from the deepest room, but if Helm plays to his potential, it will still be a solid group.

7. Secondary

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary is going to be interesting to keep an eye on this summer. I feel good about the starters, but the depth isn't great, so the room has to be bumped down. Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott should be fine starting corners, though, and safety Kevin Winston Jr. has a ton of promise.

I'll feel better if the Titans add a veteran free agent before the season begins. A guy like Kenny Moore or Ifeatu Melifonwu would be a welcomed addition to this thin area of the roster.

8. Offensive Line

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) in his stance against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans have had offensive line issues for years now. If we're being honest, there's only one spot on the line that we know the Titans are above-average at, and that's Peter Skoronski at left guard. Dan Moore Jr. and JC Latham need to be much better in 2026 that's for sure.

The depth here also isn't good. There's no good option on the roster to be the swing tackle, and the right guard spot is a huge question. Let's hope the unit can outperform expectations, because Cam Ward really needs them to.