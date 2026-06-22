Titans Training Camp: Report Dates, Joint Practices Revealed for 2026

We're now in that quiet time of year when OTAs and minicamp are over and now we have to wait a month for training camp to get underway. On Monday, though, we got some much-needed details about camp for the Tennessee Titans.

We didn't get the dates of the practices, but we now know when rookies and veterans will report. New head coach Robert Saleh recently expressed a desire to have joint practices with all three preseason opponents, so did he get his wish? Let's go over what we just found out.

Training Camp Report Dates and Joint Practices

Tennessee Titans players head out for mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rookies will report to Vanderbilt Health Football Camp in Nashville on July 23, while the veterans will be expected on July 28. This means we have exactly a month until we see the rookies and a little over a month before we see the rest of the roster.

As for the joint practices, Saleh will be happy, The Titans indeed have joint practices with all three preseason opponents.

The first joint practice will be with the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, on August 11. The Titans and 49ers will then kick off the preseason on August 13. After that, the Titans will host the Seattle Seahawks for a joint practice in Nashville on August 21 before playing the second preseason game on August 23.

Finally, the Titans will have their last joint practice on August 27 in Nashville with the Chicago Bears before wrapping up the preseason on August 29.

This will be a great learning experience for the Titans. As opposed to just practicing against teammates, they'll actually get to see how they stack up against other teams. This will be a great litmus test, especially considering these are three expected contenders.

We should know the dates soon, as well as which dates will be open to fans.