Three Reasons the Titans Could Win the AFC South for the First Time Since 2021

The Tennessee Titans undeniably have some positive momentum going ahead of the 2026 season. A new coaching staff and several new talented starters have fans hoping for the best.

Despite that, not many expect the Titans to be a playoff team in 2026. The team's expected win total is sitting at 6.5 games, which would certainly be an improvement, but not playoff worthy. However, it's not like the Titans play in the toughest division in football. There's reason to believe the AFC South is winnable for the Titans.

Today, we're going to go over three reasons why the Titans could end up winning the division in 2026 and shocking the NFL world.

Regression from Division Rivals

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games, and the Houston Texans won 12. That's impressive, and as a result, those two teams are expected to battle for the division crown again. However, I'm not sure that's a foregone conclusion, especially after the way this offseason went.

For starters, C.J. Stroud had a rough postseason for the Texans. Stroud's play was so disappointing that there's been talk about not being sold on him as the franchise passer. The Texans still have an elite defense, but if Stroud plays how he did at the end of 2025, it won't matter how good the defense is.

Then, you have the Jaguars, who seemingly didn't get any better over the offseason. The team lost standout linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Travis Etienne. The only notable additions the team made were running back Chris Rodriguez and defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro. Is it possible the team overvalued its roster and will regret not making more improvements? I think it is.

Defense Wins Championships

Tennessee Titans Defensive Line Coach Aaron Whitecotton works with his linemen as Coach Robert Saleh watches on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You know the old saying. An elite defense can be such a gamechanger, and there's reason to believe this Titans' defense can be that. Of course, a defensive-minded head coach in Robert Saleh certainly helps.

It also helps to have Gus Bradley at defensive coordinator, who has been around a good defense or two. Combine those experienced and proven defensive minds with what could be one of the deepest defensive lines in the league and you could get some special results. I've talked about it ad nauseum, but the Titans' defensive front could be scary.

We know Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers will be elite on the interior. If Jermaine Johnson returns to his Pro Bowl form and either Keldric Faulk or Femi Oladejo take a step forward, this unit will be elite. That's not even factoring in new starting corners Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor who should more than hold their own. If this unit plays to its potential, the Titans will win a lot of games.

Cam Ward Becomes Elite

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elite quarterback play can mask a ton of other issues. Cam Ward had plenty of big moments as a rookie, but the Titans definitely need to see him progress in 2026 if they want to reach their full potential.

As a rookie, with almost no weapons, and a bad offensive line, Ward threw for 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Is it really a stretch to say he could throw for 4,000+ yards with a better supporting cast?

Obviously, Ward is the biggest x-factor. We saw last year with the Cleveland Browns that even an elite defense doesn't help you that much if you have bad quarterback play. If Ward reaches his potential or at least takes some steps, the sky is the limit for the Titans.