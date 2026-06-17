4 Observations from Titans Minicamp Day 1: Cam Ward Bounces Back

Tuesday was the first day of the Tennessee Titans' mandatory minicamp. The Titans will hit the field again on Wednesday for day two of minicamp and then will have a team barbecue on Thursday before going on summer break.

Tuesday's practice provided us with plenty of notes and clips. Almost every player on the roster participated in one way or another and some of the OTA standouts kept their positive momentum going. Now, let's identify the five main observations from Tuesday.

Cam Ward's Good Day

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're a fan of the Titans, you definitely saw the discourse around Cam Ward during OTAs. It's no secret the quarterback had a couple of rough practices and looked a bit inaccurate. Some people overreacted to those practices, but still, Ward needed to bounce back on the first day of minicamp, and he did.

On Tuesday, Ward looked more comfortable and was more accurate. The passer rolled to his right and made a nice throw to Daniel Bellinger, and by now we've all seen the sidearm throw Ward made to Gunnar Helm. According to Jim Wyatt, Ward went 13-of-22 on the day, including 10-of-16 in the team period.

It did get a little sloppier at the end of practice, but overall, Ward had a much better day. He demonstrated an ability to make plays that not many other quarterbacks can make, now he just needs to make the easy plays more consistently.

Wide Receivers Continue to Impress

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Man, these wide receivers have been very impressive this summer. Obviously, Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson have looked great, but it's not just those two. Calvin Ridley looks fast and electric and had a nice sliding catch on Tuesday. Elic Ayomanor bulked up over the offseason and has made several nice catches. Chimere Dike, who is already an All-Pro as a returner, has been one of the best receivers overall this summer.

Dike's big summer continued on Tuesday when he caught a team-high four passes, including one score. We feel good about Tate, Ridley, and Robinson, but if Dike and Ayomanor take a step forward? This room will be scary.

I haven't even mentioned the bottom of the WR depth chart. It's still unclear who will snag the final receiver spot, as K.J. Osborn, Xavier Restrepo, Tyren Montgomery, and Bryce Oliver are all making a strong case. Even Lance McCutcheon is getting in on the action now after catching a touchdown pass yesterday.

Notable Plays from the Secondary

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Tayler (24) fields questions from the media on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was nice to see Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott in the fold. Taylor, in particular, stood out. The veteran practices hard and is clearly going to be a leader on that side of the ball. He had one pass breakup that could have been an interception.

Elsewhere, Amani Hooker picked Cam Ward off on the last play of practice. Kevin Winston Jr. had two pass breakups, including one that would've been a touchdown pass to Daniel Bellinger. Micah Robinson's up-and-down summer continued, as he was called for defensive pass interference and gave up a touchdown, but also had a nice pass breakup.

Finally, former Tennessee Volunteer Jalen McMurray finally made his presence known with two pass breakups. The UDFA flashed some nice speed and ball skills, and he could be working his way to at least a practice squad spot.

Running Backs Involved in Passing Game

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Something interesting I've noticed this summer is how involved the running backs are in the pass game. Tyjae Spears has always been a solid pass-catcher, and he's had some nice catches this offseason, but it's the other backs who are surprising me.

On Tuesday alone, Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut both had two catches. Michael Carter also had a nice one-handed snag out of the backfield. It's clear that Brian Daboll wants his running backs to be competent pass-catchers and it will be interesting to see how that affects the passing game as a whole this season.