Titans vs. Eagles Week 2 Game Picks: Experts Giving Tennessee No Chance for Home Upset

After a rough Week 1 defeat to the New York Jets, the road doesn't get any easier for the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Robert Saleh's squad will welcome the defending NFC East champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, to Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans were completely outplayed and embarrassed by the Jets last week, as the offense struggled to move the ball, and the defense didn't do enough to pick up the slack from offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's unit. Entering this week's matchup against Philadelphia, Tennessee will look to correct the long list of mistakes they made to open the year.

Saleh's group has its back against the wall as Week 2 approaches, and game-pick experts believe the Titans have no chance pulling off the road upset.

Titans vs. Eagles Game Picks: Tennessee is a Massive Home Underdog

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) reacts taking the field against the New York Jets during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Experts:



Pamela Maldonado: Eagles 34, Titans 10

Eric Moody: Eagles 31, Titans 16

Seth Walder: Eagles 34, Titans 13

CBS Sports' Experts:



Pete Prisco: Eagles

Jared Dubin: Eagles

Ryan Wilson: Eagles

John Breech: Eagles

Dave Richard: Eagles

Jamey Eisenberg: Eagles

USA Today's Experts:



Jarrett Bell: Eagles

Nick Brinkerhoff: Eagles

Chris Bumbaca: Eagles

Nate Davis: Eagles

Adam Kaufman: Eagles

Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz: Eagles

NFL.com's Experts:



Jeremy Bergman: Eagles

Brooke Cersosimo: Eagles

Gennaro Filice: Eagles

Bobby Kownack: Eagles

Dan Parr: Eagles

Bergman: "Fangio's Eagles have held Titans OC Brian Daboll's offenses to a combined 70 points, with a 34-point Giants outburst last year the lone exception to the DC's dominance in the battle. Wan'Dale Robinson and a mobile quarterback (Jaxson Dart) played key roles in flipping that token tie toward Daboll. Will Ward and Co. deliver a similar result? The odds are not in favor of Nash Vegas."

Titans Could Pull Off Biggest Upset of Week 2

Despite being at home, not a single expert picked the Titans to topple the Eagles this week, which is a testament to how awful Tennessee looked against New York in Week 1. However, the Titans have a chance to flip the narrative by pulling off a major early-season upset and defeating one of the top contenders in the NFC.

The Eagles are a well-rounded team, but they have some holes that the Titans can exploit, especially at receiver, and now on the offensive line with guard Landon Dickerson out. If Tennessee's defense can hold up against Philadelphia's physical offense, and Daboll's offense can at least sustain drives, the Titans have a path to victory.

Overall, Tennessee should be an underdog for Sunday's game. But it's not out of the question that Saleh's team comes away with the win and completely changes the outlook of the season.