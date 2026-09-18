4 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Titans' Week 2 Matchup Against Eagles

The Tennessee Titans losing in Week 1 immediately framed this week's follow-up vs. the Philadelphia Eagles as one of crucial importance. In losing a semi-favorable game out of the gate, it's about making up emergency ground in the hopes that yet another season doesn't get out of control.

Expectedly, the Eagles have widely been given the upper hand heading into the contest. That doesn't mean that the Titans haven't generated a handful of storylines for fans to track, however.

Here are the four biggest developments to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday. We've got noise on both sides of the ball.

Rookie Anthony Hill Jr. gets the start

Perhaps the most notable headline of the bunch came today, when Robert Saleh announced that rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. would get the start at MIKE.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) celebrate a play against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill came out swinging in his NFL debut, posting a league-high 16 tackles. His effort defined an otherwise mundane defensive performance for Tennessee, and in overshadowing veteran Cody Barton, calls for Hill to take the starting spot grew loud in the days that followed.

With veteran Cedric Gray trending to return for Week 2 and Hill set to remain a starter in spite of that change, the Titans' LB room is arguably the team's most exciting point of emphasis. The Eagles should have a harder time getting the run going with these two facing them down.

Jeffery Simmons vocal about Titans limiting Jalen Hurts

Staying on the topic of Tennessee's defense, DT Jeffery Simmons made waves earlier this week when he said that the Titans "need to make Jalen Hurts be a QB." That's one way to stir the pot.

Simmons specifically wants to stop Hurts' runs, forcing him to make plays as a passer in the pocket. Hurts is a Super Bowl-winning QB, but it's no secret that he excels as a mobile playmakers that stretches defenses to their limits.

The Titans' inability to stop the run game on the whole defined their first game. It's up to Simmons and the d-line to keep Hurts' scrambling tendencies in check, and Simmons knows it.

Cam Ward has serious pressure to respond

Turning to the offense, it's no secret that Cam Ward had one of the hardest weeks of any individual on this team. Ward's performance has been criticized for his failure to string together momentous drives and to accurately deliver the ball downfield. Week 2 is a huge "get back" game for the QB.

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) stands in the pocket against the New York Jets during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With pressure from the media and the Titans' general scenario boring down on him, Ward is expected to return to his late-season form from last year and give the franchise a reason to maintain confidence in him.

It's not all on the QB. However, 140 yards through the air and one fourth-quarter touchdown (down multiple scores) simply won't do it. The pot is boiling over, and it's up to Ward to find the lid this week.

Titans historically undefeated vs. Eagles at home

Finally, in a slightly odd turn of events, it's worth noting that the Titans have never lost a home game to the Eagles. Ever. In history.

To be fair, the context only dates back to 2002 in the post-Oilers era. Tennessee is still 3-0 since then. The most recent game came back in 2018, when the Titans won 26-23 in overtime. Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry led the way in a time too long gone now.

We'll be watching closely to see if history is finally starting to favor the Titans once more as the Eagles make their first trip to Nashville in nearly eight years.