Titans Won't Demand Much From Calvin Ridley — But He Isn't Completely Off the Hook

Football has often been called a young man's game, and the Tennessee Titans are certainly trending the direction of a young man's team. FOX Sports just listed the Titans as having the sixth youngest roster in the entire NFL, coming in at an average age of 26.41.

That puts 31-year old Calvin Ridley on the outskirts. The veteran wide receiver, who is entering his third of four contracted years in Nashville, was originally brought in on a $92 million deal over that period. That deal was restructured this offseason to avoid a $26.5 million salary cap hit.

Ridley agreeing to the restructure is without a doubt admirable, and the change signaled a more comfortable role in the offense for the pass-catcher. Likely to be slotted behind newcomers Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate, Ridley poses as a fringe starter with less weight to carry.

However, that doesn't mean he has no weight to carry at all. The shadow of Ridley's initial expectations in Tennessee still hangs over his time here, and with Elic Ayomanor threatening his snap share from the sideline, this isn't a softball gig for Ridley.

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He'll still be expected to produce, and more importantly, to lead.

Calvin Ridley having his cake (and eating it too)

After playing in all 17 games of the 2024 season for the Titans, two separate injures to Ridley's hamstring and fibula limited him to just seven contests, and no scores, last season.

That's where the aforementioned Ayomanor swooped in, competing in 16 games and scoring four touchdowns as a rookie. In the long run, it's basically certain that he'll take over for Ridley in a primary role. The same is true for Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard in the backfield.

Yet just like Pollard, Ridley should have at least one more go at hanging on to his spot. But perhaps an effective role for Ridley with Tennessee isn't necessarily tied to his performance alone; if he can stay healthy and help develop the talent currently beneath him, Ridley could have his cake and eat it too.

Embracing a waning role with Titans

Look at it more like an agreeable fading out than an abrupt shift in priority. Part of the Titans rebuilding under Robert Saleh was to hit the reset button. Again, that means bringing in younger talent and turning back the clock on a roster.

Naturally, that process leaves pieces like Ridley, Pollard, and others in limbo. Tennessee hasn't fully reset at every position, and veterans crossing over from plans made by previous coaches remain in awkward pinches.

Ridley, having been paid nearly $100 million just a few seasons ago, was expected to be a late-blooming WR1 in Nashville. Despite the setbacks that have led Ridley to where he is now, an ideal, even successful outcome would be him continuing to embrace a waning role.

The Titans need a little more from their eldest receiver this year, particularly from his position as a vet with the ability to guide Cam Ward, Tate, and others. But maybe that change - one that many players could view as a demotion - could be what he needed to thrive all along.