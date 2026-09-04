3 Expected Titans Backups That Could Steal Starting Roles: Tyjae Spears Leads the Pack

Gone are 53-man roster debates, now replaced by Week 1 projections and discussions about where exactly players who made the cut will fall. For the Tennessee Titans, most of the conversation's weight falls on the former topic, but the starting squad isn't as cut and dry as it may seem.

In most every position group, you could cast a relatively safe bet as to who will end up leading off against the Jets two Sundays from now. But as Robert Saleh's first year goes on, multiple Titans are in position to push for a starting role.

Three expected backups specifically come to mind as players a convincing stretch away from an on-field promotion.

RB Tyjae Spears

Tyjae Spears has to be at the front of this pack. Tony Pollard is comfortably in the starting spot for the time being, but entering the final year of his contract, the 29-year old running back is likely to be slowly pushed out when it's all said and done.

Spears has quietly waited his turn for three seasons now, showing relative consistency between injuries on his way to a clear RB2 claim. Spears makes up for any struggles on the ground with a versatility in the receiving game that Pollard already can't match.

With the notoriously aggressive Brian Daboll taking over the offense and younger, rising pieces in Cam Ward, Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate playing serious roles, it's only a matter of time before Spears gets a real shot to join that group in a primary seat.

LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Rookie LB Anthony Hill Jr. already made a loud case in the preseason for an expanded role. Boasting 10 tackles and an interception through three games, the first-year defender has come on strong. Some onlookers are outright calling for him to take the leading role now.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) walks off the field at halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill was even picking off Caleb Williams in Tennessee's joint practice with the Chicago Bears. His veteran superior Cody Barton, on the other hand, had his starting position contested even throughout last season. Interim HC Mike McCoy had to shoot that possibility down in a media appearance.

Now, under a different staff and with a budding potential star directly under him, the 29-year old Barton is at clear risk of being taken over. A few more interceptions from Hill could seal the deal early on.

WR Elic Ayomanor

Finally, we come to sophomore wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. Ayomanor is anticipated to slot in behind Calvin Ridley as Tennessee's sixth-man behind the offense's starting trio of pass-catchers.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he's got an extremely strong case for a starting role sooner rather than later. Having already outpaced Ridley in the offense as a rookie (Ridley was injured, to be fair), Ayomanor has a year of invaluable experience with Ward under his belt.

He'll be heavily involved in the system from the beginning, but with the aforementioned Robinson and Tate leading the way, the 31-year old Ridley appears to be the odd man out in an otherwise developing unit.

Ayomanor would be his undoubted replacement if and when the need arises.