2 Bold Predictions That Could Define Titans' 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans have finalized its 53-man roster and is actively working to fill out the practice squad. Robert Saleh's group will take the field for their Week 1 matchup at home against the New York Jets in under two weeks.

Training camp and the preseason gave the Titans a nice idea of where the team stands ahead of the regular season. Tennessee went 2-1 in the preseason, but the starting units struggled in their limited reps, raising some concerns.

Regardless, the games now matter for the Titans, who haven't had a winning record since 2021. That said, if these two bold predictions come to fruition in 2026, Tennessee has a much better chance of posting a winning season this year.

Calvin Ridley Returns as a Reliable Receiving Threat

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch Aug 4, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Carnell Tate and free-agent signing Wan'Dale Robinson have been garnering most of the attention in the receiving room, but Ridley's return is also a storyline to keep an eye on. Injuries, including a fractured fibula, limited the veteran to just seven games in 2025.

Though Ridley is coming off a major injury and will turn 32 in December, he could still make an impact as a savvy target for quarterback Cam Ward. In his last fully healthy season in 2024, Ridley tallied 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns, and overcame abysmal quarterback play from Will Levis and Mason Rudolph.

If Ridley can look like his old self this season and provide solid production as the No. 2 boundary receiver, the Titans' offense, especially the passing attack, will elevate to a new level.

Anthony Hill Jr. and Keldric Faulk Emerge as DROY Candidates

This one is bold, but it isn't far-fetched. As of now, it looks like Cody Barton will be the starting linebacker next to Cedric Gray to open the year, but it's only a matter of time until Hill snags that spot.

Hill had an impressive camp and preseason, and his potential as a tenacious run-defender with solid pass-coverage skills makes him a perfect fit next to Gray. If Hill can take over the starting role sooner rather than later, he should be in for an exciting rookie year.

As for Faulk, he'll be a member of Tennessee's deep edge rusher rotation, but the Auburn product should still see a good number of snaps. If he can take advantage of his opportunities and continue developing as a pass rusher, Faulk could be a valuable member of Saleh's defense.

The Titans need their top defensive selections from April's draft to step up when called upon in 2026, and if that happens, the defense's ceiling will skyrocket.