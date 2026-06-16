Titans Working Out Veteran Safety Points to One Obvious Conclusion

The Tennessee Titans are preparing to kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The team will be on the field on Tuesday and Wednesday and then will have a little summer break before returning for training camp in late July.

Ahead of minicamp, the Titans brought in veteran safety Ifeatu Melifonwu for a workout. Melifonwu is one of the top safeties remaining on the market, and it's interesting that the Titans have decided to bring him in for a visit now.

In my opinion, having the veteran in for a visit points to one obvious conclusion.

Titans Clearly Not Satisfied with Safety Depth

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) takes the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans are slated to start Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. at the safety spots. That duo should be solid, as Hooker has usually been underrated in the NFL, while Winston showed flashes as a rookie and should only get better.

However, the depth has been a concern for months now. Veteran Tony Adams was brought in to be the third safety, but it's hard to be comfortable with the other depth options. Sanoussi Kane, Kendell Brooks, and Jerrick Reed II are among the players fighting for roster spots. Undrafted free agent Bishop Fitzgerald is one of the UDFAs that seems to have a good chance to make the team, but clearly, the Titans are interested in adding more experience.

The team very well may decide to pass on signing Melifonwu, but to me, it shows that they're not totally comfortable with these current depth options. Perhaps one or two of them will have a solid minicamp, but right now, they're all on thin ice.

Would Melifonwu Help Titans in 2026?

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (9) run onto the field prior to the 2025 NFL Madrid Game against the Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Melifonwu has been a solid depth option in his career, when he's been healthy. Originally a third-round pick in 2021, Melifonwu spent the first four years of his career with the Detroit Lions, earning 14 starts and collecting 72 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

The veteran spent 2025 with the Miami Dolphins, where he played in 16 games with eight starts and ended with 53 tackles, one sack, and one interception. PFF gave Melifonwu a 62.9 grade, which ranked 56th out of 98 safeties.

In Nashville, Melifonwu would certainly be an upgrade over the other backup safeties. Hooker and Winston Jr. starting, with Adams, Melifonwu, and Fitzgerald as the backups seems a lot better than rolling with Kane, Brooks, or Reed. Melifonwu has much more starting experience than the current depth options, so he wouldn't be out of his depth if he was thrust into action.

We will see if the Titans end up signing the veteran. They may wait until after minicamp to see how the young guys look, but even showing interest in Melifonwu proves the team is nervous about its current depth options.