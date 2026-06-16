Identifying 10 Most Important Players on Titans' Roster in 2026

Mike Borgonzi could end up being credited with one of the NFL's most intriguing roster builds in 2026. In addition to retaining foundational pieces, the Titans added a deep draft class and several key free agents to raise the ceiling of 2026's team.

The team will kick off minicamp today, so we'll soon know even more about the roster. However, today, let's go ahead and identify the 10 most important players on the roster for 2026.

Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) sets to throw in drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to importance on the football field, no position matters more than quarterback. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick enters his sophomore season looking to take the next step after throwing for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

There have been plenty of questions surrounding Ward's ability to lead Tennessee to wins following an underwhelming OTA period, but I'm not concerned. With new weapons at wide receiver and Brian Daboll helping guide his development, I expect Ward to deliver a statement season. If the Titans are going to exceed expectations in 2026, it starts with their quarterback.

Jeffery Simmons

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) is introduced before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The second returning player on this list has had a case for No. 1 in importance for several years now, but he checks in as the runner-up. A four-time Pro Bowler, Simmons has established himself as the face of Tennessee's defense.

As a consistent force on a unit that has undergone significant changes, Simmons will be even more important in 2026 as he helps set the standard for a new-look defensive front. Coming off an 11-sack season, pairing Simmons with a defensive guru like Robert Saleh feels a bit like giving Joey Chestnut smaller hot dogs on the Fourth of July. Expect another dominant season from Big Jeff.

Tony Pollard

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's often said that a young quarterback's best friends are a strong defense and a reliable running game. I expect Cam Ward to have the former. Whether he gets the latter may depend on Tony Pollard.

There are still questions surrounding Tennessee's rushing attack, making Pollard one of the roster's most important players. He's consistently been a 1,000-yard back, but not necessarily one that defenses are forced to game-plan around. If he can change that narrative in 2026, it would significantly raise the ceiling of Tennessee's offense. With his future in Nashville also at stake, Pollard enters the season with plenty to prove.

Jermaine Johnson

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some may argue Johnson is ranked too high given the proven production of other players on this list, but hear me out. The first new addition to appear in the rankings cracks the top five because of the investment Tennessee made to acquire him. Moving on from T'Vondre Sweat was a major gamble, which only increases the importance of Johnson's success.

Johnson played the best football of his career under Saleh in New York, and there's reason to believe that partnership can thrive again in Tennessee. Lining up alongside Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers, Johnson is entering a situation designed to help him succeed.

Carnell Tate

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Carnell Tate (14) head back to the huddle during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Johnson, Carnell Tate lands in the top five because of the opportunity cost attached to acquiring him. Many people, myself included, believed that if Jeremiyah Love was off the board before No. 4, Arvell Reese should have been the selection. Instead, Tennessee's front office decided Tate's positional value outweighed Reese's, making it one of the draft's biggest surprises.

Naturally, Tate and Ward feel like a perfect fit. Ward's quick release and poise pair well with Tate's explosiveness and ability to win contested catches. The selection looks better every time the two connect during OTAs. Still, Tennessee's receiving corps will play a major role in Ward's development, and Tate's success will go a long way toward validating the decision to take him fourth overall.

Peter Skoronski

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) walks off the field against the New England Patriots during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I continue to point to Cam Ward as the reason so many players are important to Tennessee's success in 2026, but none may be more important than Peter Skoronski. Last season, the Titans' offensive line remained one of the worst units in football, placing constant pressure on their rookie quarterback.

Despite the struggles around him, Skoronski has emerged as one of the few bright spots up front, developing into one of the league's better interior offensive linemen. I believe Tennessee's offensive line issues run much deeper than one player, but if the former first-round pick can continue building on his consistency, perhaps the rest of the group will follow his lead.

Alontae Taylor

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) receives a pass past New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're entering a stretch of free-agent additions in these rankings, and the most underrated of the bunch might be Alontae Taylor. I view Taylor as one of the league's most overlooked cornerbacks because his greatest strength is simply doing his job. He's not flashy, he doesn't rack up interceptions, but he's consistently reliable in coverage.

The former Tennessee Volunteer returns home to help stabilize a position group that has struggled in recent years. Last season, the Titans ranked 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.2) and 23rd in passing yards allowed per game. Taylor isn't the type of addition that jumps off the page, but he was a necessary one and will play a major role in Tennessee's success this season.

John Franklin-Myers

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This offseason, John Franklin-Myers felt like the player everyone and their grandma wanted to bring to Tennessee. That list included former teammate Jermaine Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh. Much of what I said earlier about Johnson applies here as well, as Franklin-Myers arrives in Nashville after posting 8.5 sacks in Denver last season.

Franklin-Myers signed a three-year, $63 million deal this offseason that will keep him in Tennessee through 2028. While the Titans didn't take the same risk they did with Johnson by trading a young player, they still made Franklin-Myers one of the highest-paid interior defensive linemen in football. That level of investment shows just how important he is to the organization's plans moving forward.

Wan'Dale Robinson

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One clear trend with this new coaching staff is bringing in players they've previously worked with and believed in. That trend continues with Wan'Dale Robinson at No. 9 on this list. Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll helped develop Robinson into a legitimate weapon in New York, where he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards last season.

Since arriving in Tennessee, Robinson has already praised Ward, calling him the best quarterback he's ever played with. For a receiving corps that didn't have a single player top 600 receiving yards last season, Robinson should provide an immediate spark. My hot take is that Robinson will lead the Titans in scrimmage yards this season. The only reason he ranks behind Carnell Tate among receivers is the massive investment Tennessee made by selecting Tate fourth overall.

JC Latham

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) in his stance against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Latham is another key piece of an offensive line that hasn't found consistent success in the better part of a decade. While Skoronski is currently the better player, tackle remains one of the most important positions in football, making Latham a critical part of Tennessee's future.

Since moving to right tackle, Latham has shown improvement, but not yet at the level you'd expect from a top-10 pick. The 2024 seventh overall selection allowed eight sacks last season, a number that must improve in 2026. Every position along Tennessee's offensive line will be important, but given the underwhelming start to Latham's career, few players carry more pressure heading into next season.