Titans Safeties: What to Know About Each Player on the Roster

It's no secret that the secondary of the Tennessee Titans needs to be better in 2026. The cornerback room got a nice makeover this offseason, with the additions of Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott, but what does the safety room look like?

Well, Amani Hooker, one of the longest-tenured Titans, is still around and will start. The other starting spot will go to Kevin Winston Jr., barring something unforeseen. That should be a solid starting duo, but how is the depth? Today, let's go over what we know about each safety on the roster.

Amani Hooker

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) prepares to head to the field to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amani Hooker is one of the first names you think of when you think of this era of Titans football. Hooker has been with the team since 2019, and he's actually been pretty consistent and underrated over that time. Hooker came down with five interceptions in 2024 and finished second on the team in tackles last season.

Hooker didn't have the best 2025 season, but he's a respected leader and solid starter. If Kevin Winston Jr. develops well, you can rest assured Hooker played an important role in it.

Kevin Winston Jr.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Speaking of Winston, he's one of the biggest X-factors on this defense. If he takes a step forward in 2026, the Titans' secondary could actually be scary. With Flott and Taylor at corner and Hooker and an improved Winston at safety? That's a group that can work, especially when paired with a ferocious defensive front.

Winston racked up 34 tackles and two pass breakups as a rookie. So far, he's looked fast and instinctive at OTAs. Hooker has spoken glowingly about Winston, and the young defensive back even picked off Cam Ward in Monday's practice.

Tony Adams

Tony Adams was added in free agency to be the team's third safety. Like many of the Titans' offseason additions, Adams has experience with this coaching staff, having played under Robert Saleh on the Jets.

Adams has 36 starts under his belt, so he's an experienced option in case of injury or underperformance from the starters. Adams has also shown solid coverage skills in his career, with four total interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The former Jet is a lock to make the team.

Kendell Brooks

Kendell Brooks is a former UDFA who has managed to stick around for multiple seasons now. Brooks appeared in 11 games for the Titans last year and registered 22 tackles. Brooks has a solid shot to make the team again, because, after the top three, the depth isn't great.

Brooks has made a couple of nice plays during OTAs and looks like he belongs. A big play or two during the preseason would go a long way to locking his spot up for 2026.

Bishop Fitzgerald

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I'm still shocked Bishop Fitzgerald went undrafted. The USC product snagged five interceptions in 2025, had 51 tackles, and earned All-American honors. Who cares if he's slightly undersized and doesn't have elite testing numbers? The kid can play ball.

Fitzgerald is one of the UDFAs with the best chance to make the Titans for 2026. Because of the aforementioned lack of depth and Fitzgerald's own talent, I'll be surprised if he isn't kept around. At the very least he can be a good special teamer and he's not afraid to tackle.

Jerrick Reed II

Jerrick Reed II played in five games for the Seattle Seahawks and three for the Titans in 2025. The defensive back was mostly a special teamer and ended the year with 10 tackles. What works against his Reed is his size- he's listed at 5'9".

However, the New Mexico product has a chance to steal a spot here. We know Winston, Hooker, and Adams are on the team, but that probably leaves two more spots. Can Reed beat out Brooks or Fitzgerald? We haven't seen much from him during OTAs, so he's running out of time to impress.

Sanoussi Kane

Like Reed, Sanoussi Kane split the 2025 season with two teams. Kane played in seven games for the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Titans for two contests. In total, Kane collected eight tackles as a special teamer.

Kane has actually made some nice plays during OTAs, though. He looks fast and instinctive, and he should have had an interception off of Will Levis on Monday. Kane can't be counted out to make the team, especially if he impresses John Fassel.