Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears Backfield Conundrum Confounds Everyone But Pollard

I had the opportunity to interview Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard last week. We talked all things Titans football, including the Robert Saleh takeover in Nashville and Pollard's guidance of first-year RB Nick Singleton. More on the relationship between veteran and rookie here.

Pollard joined on behalf of his partnership with Q30 Sports Science's Q-Collar, a neck device that the Tennessee athlete said "has done a great job keeping me safe." As a journeyman 29-year old back that has been in a leading role for years, Pollard was looking for a way to protect himself long-term from the wear and tear that NFL running backs face.

"There's a lot of hitting involved," Pollard said plainly of his position. Yet, in Nashville, Pollard has slowly grown into an inherently less brutal backfield split with fourth-year back Tyjae Spears. This inconsistent, even erratic share has already already 50/50 cuts and Pollard-heavy games this season.

It's unpredictable, and even confusing at times. But to Pollard, the system he has with Spears on the ground makes total sense.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs with the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle C.J. Okoye (99) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pollard shines light on Titans' backfield strategy

"“It’s great working with Tyjae," Pollard began, when I asked him about the balance he and Spears maintain together. "I think we do a good job of pushing each other, motivating each other, throughout the week, on game day, at practice.”

“It just keeps guys fresh, especially throughout a 17-game season," he continued. We saw this point specifically play out last week, when Spears barely played against the New York Giants. Spears had just three carries for five yards, while Pollard logged a hefty 17 touches that went for 74 yards.

Both Pollard and Spears had missed practice earlier in the week due to ankle issues. It was Spears who needed Pollard in Week 3, and the latter came through. "It does a good job having two guys back there that can make plays and come in for one another.”

“There’s no dip-off," Pollard finished.

How long can Tennessee's system last?

The only question that remains - the one that makes this strategy confounding in the first place - is that it feels like a short-term solution for the Titans. Not only did Tennessee draft the aforementioned Singleton (and are already working to play him), but Pollard is in the final year of his contract.

For a franchise working so hard to push the envelope and turn back the clock, the Titans' backfield appears curiously old school. Investing in Singleton is the only recent indication that the team may be looking for a change there in the near future.

Right now, however, Pollard and Spears appear comfortably in-place as a role-sharing duo. It may not be flashy, but the Titans' run game has been far more reliable play-to-play than the passing offense through three games. Credit where credit is due.