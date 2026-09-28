The Tennessee Titans were defeated 12-7 in an ugly bout vs. the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. You wouldn't be blamed for thinking this is the worst loss of the year so far.

From kickoff to the final whistle, there was heavy rain and winds up to 40 mph. Tennessee also lost starting guard Fernando Carmona after the first snap due to an ankle injury, and we're still awaiting an update on that front. Little to nothing went the away team's way.

Second-year backup guard Jackson Slater then came in for Carmona, but he suffered a foot injury himself. Thankfully for the Titans, Slater finished the game despite being banged up.

We're circling back in the wake of Tennessee's third straight defeat to examine the team's snap counts and circle a few trends. Most of them are negative, so we'll start with an uptick worth celebrating.

Winner: Wan'Dale Robinson

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) makes a catch for a touchdown against New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his return to New York, Robinson saw a jump from 28 to 38 snaps from the previous week. Against his former team, he made the most of his opportunities.

Robinson had a bounce-back week after a pedestrian performance where he only recorded a single reception for nine yards in Tenneessee's week two loss to the Eagles.

Against New York, Robinson emerged as Cam Ward's most reliable target, leading the game with seven receptions from 11 targets for 57 yards despite the sloppy conditions. He scored Tennessee's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Loser: Cedric Gray

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After missing week one with a concussion, Gray has only recorded a snap count of 30 in two appearances this season.

Last season, Gray clouted the fourth most tackles in the NFL and was expected to remain heavily involved on the Titans' defense. However, Gray has remained firmly behind LBs Cody Barton and rookie Anthony Hill Jr., who recorded 44 and 64 snaps against New York, respectively.

Against the Giants, the third-year LBs recorded seven tackles. Despite being two weeks removed from his concussion, Gray's low snap count is both unfortunate and noteworthy.

Losers: Nick Singleton & Tyjae Spears

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs with the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle C.J. Okoye (99) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting running back Tony Pollard consumed almost all of Tennessee's touches from the backfield with 21 from 32 snaps against the Giants. Spears entered the week questionable with an ankle injury but was cleared to play. He recorded 28 snaps but was only offered three carries for five yards.

Against Philadelphia, Spears played a larger role in the offense. Spears had nine touches for 70 yards from scrimmage despite only playing for 19 snaps.

On the other hand, earlier in the week, head coach Robert Saleh praised Singleton for his hard work in practice and alluded to giving the rookie RB more snaps. However, for the second time this season Singleton didn't see the field.

Singleton recorded six snaps against the Eagles, running for 10 yards on four carries. It's a negative trend for both players. Pollard was the lone workhorse in a day full of confusing splits for Tennessee.