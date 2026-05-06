Tony Pollard Shouldn't be Counted Out with the Titans in 2026

The Tennessee Titans appear set to roll with Tony Pollard as the starting running back once again in 2026.

Pollard originally joined the Titans on a three-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. Pollard has been perfectly serviceable as the team's lead back, but nonetheless, there were a ton of rumors around the Titans and running back Jeremiyah Love ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

For weeks leading up to the draft, Love was the pick for the Titans in almost every mock draft. However, the Arizona Cardinals ended up taking Love one pick before the Titans, and the Titans went with wide receiver Carnell Tate. The Titans did end up drafting running back Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round, but it seems like the plan is for Pollard to handle most of the carries again.

Considering so many fans wanted Love to be a Titan, it may seem underwhelming to go with Pollard again. However, I believe too many people are writing Pollard off.

Pollard Has Quietly Been a Model of Consistency

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tripped up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, Pollard's first season as a Titan, the veteran rushed for 1,079 yards and five touchdowns. The running back averaged a respectable 4.2 yards per carry behind a poor offensive line, and also caught 41 passes out of the backfield.

Last season, despite the Titans' offense struggling mightily, Pollard remained consistent. The veteran rushed for over 1,000 yards again and actually improved his yards per carry average to 4.5. That's impressive considering the Titans' line was even worse in 2025 than it was in 2024. Pollard remained a reliable pass-catcher too, catching 33 passes on the season.

In total, Pollard has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in four consecutive seasons. Not many running backs in the league have been that consistent, and as mentioned above, Pollard adds value as a pass-catcher too.

Reasons to Believe in Pollard in 2026

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) kneels in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

As we mentioned already, Pollard has eclipsed 1,000 yards in four-straight seasons. Can he do it again in 2026?

Well, there's reason to believe the Titans' line will be better, which could only help. J.C. Latham can still take a step forward, and the team appears to really like rookies Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona. Additionally, the passing game should definitely be better, which means there will be less pressure on Pollard.

Is Pollard elite? No, he's not. But he's also not a bottom-of-the-barrell, replacement-level back either. Having Pollard as your starter, with the rookie Singleton and Tyjae Spears behind him, is far from the worst possible running back scenario.