Projecting Tennessee Titans' Depth Chart & 53-Man Roster After 2026 Draft

Free agency and the draft are now behind us, so we have a much better idea of what the Titans will look like in 2026. Of course, there are still several months until Week 1 gets underway, but it's never too early to predict what the final roster could look like.

After the draft, we predicted who the team's starters would end up being. Now, we're going to predict the whole final roster and depth chart. Let's get to it, starting with the offense.

Quarterback (3) : Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Hendon Hooker

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Cam Ward will obviously be the starter, and Mitchell Trubisky should be the backup- there's no debate to be had here. The only debate will center on whether or not the team will keep three quarterbacks on the finalr roster.

If the Titans do keep a third passer, it seems much more likely that it ends up being Hooker instead of Levis. Going from a starter to a third-stringer? It makes sense to see if another team gets a quarterback injury and perhaps becomes interested in Levis.

Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Nicholas Singleton, Tyjae Spears, Michael Carter

Here's our first surprise- I'm predicting the rookie Nicholas Singleton to beat out Tyjae Spears and become the third-down back. Spears has shown flashes in the past, but he's never even reached 500 rushing yards in a season. Expect Spears to still be involved in the passing game, but I believe Singleton ends with more carries.

For now, the veteran Michael Carter secures the final spot, but don't be surprised if old friend Julius Chestnut or 2025 draft pick Kalel Mullings secure the final spot with a solid summer.

Wide Receiver (6): Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Tyren Montgomery

The first five guys: Ridley, Tate, Robinson, Dike, and Ayomanor, are all locks to make the squad. That means there's probably only one spot availabe for KJ. Osborn, Mason Kinsey, Bryce Oliver, and standout UDFA Tyren Montgomery, among others.

I've been on the Montgomery train since the Titans signed him, so I can't back out now. Until I see reason to think otherwise, I'm going with Montgomery to make the team.

Tight End (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Kylen Granson, Jaren Kanak

Helm should take a step forward in 2026 and handle the starting role. Meanwhile, Bellinger should factor in as well, as he's used to playing in a Brian Daboll offense. There's a possibility the team only keeps three tight ends, but for now, I'll have the veteran Granson and the 2026 seventh-round pick Kanak both making it.

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham, Jackson Slater, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona

I feel confident that Moore will start at left tackle, Skoronski will start at left guard, and Latham will start at right tackle. Also, I'm well aware that Zeitler is still a free agent. However, I'm going ahead and predicting that the Titans bring him back for one more season.

If Zeitler isn't added, then I'd want the team to add another veteran lineman. I like Slater, Coogan, and Carmona, but you'd like to have more experience than that as your depth. I have those three impressing enough to bump Cordell Volson off the roster, though.

Defensive End/EDGE (5): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Jacob Martin, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell

This is another position group that could stand to add a veteran free agent. Robert Saleh likes to rotate his edge rushers, so it would be nice to have a better option than Jaylen Harrell for the final spot. Expect Johnson, Faulk, Martin, and Oladejo to see plenty of snaps.

Defensive Tackle (5): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Jordan Elliott, Solomon Thomas, Jackie Marshall

Simmons and Franklin-Myers should form one of the top defensive tackle pairings in the league. Elliott and Thomas are nice backups who have experience with Saleh, and I'm banking on Marshall doing enough this summer to make the team as a rookie.

Linebacker (5): Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, Mohamoud Diabate, James Williams Sr.

Everybody knows I'm very high on the rookie Hill. I believe Hill will overtake Barton as a starter next to Gray, and I wouldn't be totally shocked if the Titans try to trade Barton. For now, I'll say he sticks around as solid depth, along with Diabate and Williams.

Cornerback (5): Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Here, I have another UDFA making the team in McCutchin. McCutchin easily could've been drafted, and the Titans don't have the most depth at the corner spot. I also wouldn't rule out a veteran addition here either. I'm pretty comfortable with Flott, Taylor, and Harris being the starters.

Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Bishop Fitzgerald

Hooker and Winston will be the starters, and Adams is experienced veteran depth. Like the final corner spot, I have a UDFA making it simply because there aren't many other options. I wouldn't be surprised to see another veteran addition here, but I also wouldn't be surprised to see Bishop earn his way onto the roster. Three UDFAs making the roster wouldn't be all that surprising.

Specialists (3): Tommy Townsend (P), Joey Slye (K), Morgan Cox (LS)

Barring injury, these will be the specialists.