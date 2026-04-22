Titans NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real and What's Smoke Ahead of Round 1

The week of the NFL draft is always full of misinformation as teams try and throw each other off of their trails. The Tennessee Titans are no different, as in preparation for Mike Borgonzi's second draft, the team has been in all kinds of rumors.

Of course, much of the talk surrounding the Titans the No. 4 pick has been based around running back Jeremiyah Love. Love is thought of as one of the top overall talents in the class and it's intriguing to think about pairing the running back with Cam Ward. However, just this week, the team has also been rumored to be interested in Sonny Styles, a couple of different edge rushers, Carnell Tate, or even trading down.

With all of that in mind, let's now take a stab at predicting what is real and what is just smoke.

Jeremiyah Love Interest?

Jeremiyah Love has been the most popular mock draft selection for the Titans for a while now. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah made his case for why the Titans should draft Love, and general manager Mike Borgonzi explained that the Titans can take the "best player available," which could be Love, at No. 4.

NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo still had the Titans taking Love in his final mock draft and said "Love is an elite three-down prospect, and he also possesses Hall of Fame football character, which matters to Titans GM Mike Borgonzi."

The Titans have Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on the roster, but Love has truly elite, game-changing potential that neither Pollard nor Spears have shown. If the Titans want Cam Ward to reach his potential as the franchise quarterback, they need to surround him with as many weapons as possible, and take some pressure off the passing game.

Verdict: Real

The Titans could take Carnell Tate at No. 4?

Speaking of weapons for Cam Ward, Carnell Tate is thought by many to be the best wide receiver in this class. Most mock drafts have the Ohio State product going somewhere in the top 10, with the Cleveland Browns at No. 6 being the most popular landing spot.

However, ESPN's Peter Schrager recently listed Tate as one of the players the Titans are interested in at No. 4. This isn't surprising, because the Titans do need a true WR1. Although, it is a bit strange that there was almost talk about Tate and the Titans at No. 4 until recently.

This leads me to believe this is a smokescreen. Pretty much every team that picks right after the Titans needs a receiver, so this may be a ploy to entice one of those teams to move up. The Kansas City Chiefs, for example, could move up with the Titans for a player like Tate.

Verdict: Smoke

Sonny Styles more likely than edge rusher?

For a few months, it was nearly impossible to find a mock draft that didn't have the Titans picking Jeremiyah Love. However, recently, the Arizona Cardinals, who pick at No. 3, have been rumored to be interested in taking the running back. As a result, Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles has been a frequent selection for the Titans in mocks.

In fact, Peter Schrager has the Titans taking Styles over an edge rusher like Arvell Reese in his final mock. "It would be hard for the Titans to not take Reese if he's still available, considering their need at edge rusher. But it'd also be hard for coach Robert Saleh to leave Styles on the board," Schrager explained.

This feels like a coordinated smokescreen, just like the Tate mention. Taking Styles at No. 4 means the team left either Love, Reese, or David Bailey on the board. All three of those players play more impactful positions than off-ball linebacker. Saleh doesn't have to use a top five pick on an off-ball linebacker, especially when he's had success in the past with later-round prospects.

Verdict: Smoke

Interested in a trade down?

The possibility of the Titans trading down from No. 4 has also been gaining steam lately. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this week that the Titans were indeed trying to move down, and Dan Graziano echoed that sentiment on Wednesday morning.

If you don't think the Titans are interested in Tate or Styles, then it makes sense that those rumors came out in hopes of a trade offer being made. The team isn't just one player away from contention, so it makes sense to gather up as many assets as possible. It's hard to imagine the Titans turning down a chance to add even more pieces while not moving down too far.

This also feels real, especially if Love is off the board. Perhaps the Titans don't feel like there's that much of a difference between a player like Arvell Reese and another guy like Rueben Bain.

Verdict: Real