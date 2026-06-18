Tennessee Titans' Star Jeffrey Simmons Addressed Health and Contract Concerns on Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans wrapped up minicamp on Wednesday and will now head for a summer break. Before heading out, several players spoke with the media. Jeffery Simmons was one of those, and the veteran revealed he'd been managing an elbow issue for years before deciding to address it this offseason.

"That's the reason why I've been wearing a brace, you know? Probably, what, two and a half years to where I wasn't even able to straighten out my right arm," Simmons said.

"So to just be able to get that cleaned up... I feel good. I don't think it's gonna be a big difference from last year because, like I said, it's already years in the past... I mean, I played with the brace, and [I might] play with the brace this year, who knows? But at the same time... I feel great. My body feels good, I'll be ready to go. I'm gonna get back to training camp and hopefully this year continue to keep getting better as a player."

Let that sink in. Simmons just put together the best season of his career while unable to fully straighten his right arm. That's absurd.

Big Jeff Speaks: Dollars and Cents

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons (98) signs autographs for young fans during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons also made it abundantly clear he's not interested in any noise on the contract front.

"I think the biggest thing is, since I got to Tennessee, this organization has been nothing but good to me. We've been on the same page since I got here. So when it comes down to the contract, I [let] everything play out," Simmons said.

"Since I got here, I don't think we [missed] a [beat] in the front office. Me and Ms. Amy, everyone been on the same page. And whenever [it's] time to talk contract... I know my agent... they're going to work together to make sure it's done the right way.

That's a veteran who knows exactly where he stands — and trusts the people around him to handle the business side.

"One thing when it come down to that contract, we know how messy it could get. And that's not what I'm looking for, especially going on year eight... This organization been nothing but good to me. So I'm not so focused on the contract right now. Like I said, my goal this offseason is, let me go work my tail off and get ready for training camp."

The Scariest Part for the Rest of the AFC

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's where it gets fun. It's going to be fascinating to watch how defensive guru and new Titans' head coach Robert Saleh chooses to deploy Simmons — especially alongside his new running mate, John Franklin-Myers, who signed a three-year, $63 million deal in the spring.

Simmons is legitimately one of the best defenders this organization has ever had. In 2025, he racked up a career-high 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 67 tackles. He's an absolute monster. For his career, he's now at 42.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

Pairing a player at the peak of his powers with a legit interior running mate, under a head coach whose entire reputation is defensive violence? It's not a stretch of the imagination to now call Jeffery Simmons arguably the best defender in the AFC. And if he played all of last season with one good arm? Look out.