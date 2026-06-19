5 Things We Learned From Titans Mandatory Minicamp: Most Talented Receiver Room in Years

Well, minicamp is now over, which means training camp in late July is the one event left before the preseason begins. It was an eventful two days for the Tennessee Titans, and we learned quite a bit about this team going into 2026.

We saw some players perform as expected, while some went above and beyond, and others disappointed. Those in the latter category are running out of chances to impress, while the others will just hope to keep riding this momentum. As we enter the weekend, let's recap five things we learned from minicamp.

Deepest Wide Receiver Room in Team History?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After watching OTAs and minicamp, it's hard not to come away extremely impressed with this wide receiver room. You have Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson at the top, who obviously get most of the attention, but this room is DEEP.

We know the top five of Tate, Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Elic Ayomanor are going to be solid. Tate and Robinson showed just about all you could have hoped for this summer. Ridley still looks agile despite his age and recent injuries. Dike caught the second-most passes of anybody this offseason, and Ayomanor looks like an entirely different player.

That's without even mentioning K.J. Osborn, Xavier Restrepo, Tyren Montgomery, Bryce Oliver, Hank Beatty, and Lance McCutcheon, all of whom have had their moments this summer. The thing is, of those guys I just mentioned, there will likely only be room for one on the roster. This is definitely the most competitive receiver room I've covered.

Backup QB Job is in Good Hands

Tennessee Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all of the Will Levis talk this summer, it's now obvious that Mitchell Trubisky is the one who should be talked about. Trubisky missed the first part of OTAs, so Levis and Hendon Hooker got some extra run. Well, Levis and Hooker both failed to impress, and when Trubisky arrived, he showed why he's the QB2.

Trubisky was the most impressive passer of the offseason program, including Cam Ward. The veteran looked poised and routinely made impressive throws. Trubisky had the best accuracy and made the fewest mistakes, which is what you'd expect from a veteran with playoff experience. If the worst-case scenario happens and Ward goes down in 2026, Trubisky proved that he can at least keep the team afloat.

Running Back Position is Set (For Now)

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For all the running back talk we were inundated with this offseason, it may be surprising to some that the Titans will have the same starting running back in 2026 that they had in 2025.

After not getting the chance to draft Jeremiyah Love, the Titans didn't select a running back until Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round. Singleton is an exciting prospect, but Robert Saleh made it clear during camp that Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are his lead backs. And I've mentioned it before, but Pollard is actually underrated at this point.

I still think Singleton could force his way onto the field as the season progresses, but any thoughts of the rookie contributing right away have been put to bed.

Defensive Front is as Advertised

Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) gets in position for a drill during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Saleh and Gus Bradley on staff, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that the Titans would have a mean defensive front. The team added a ton of talent to that group this offseason, and as a result, people were calling this the deepest group on the team. And by people, I mean me.

Well, the good news is that it looks like an accurate assessment. During minicamp, the defensive front often dominated the offensive line. Even the depth edge rushers like Earnest Brown and Truman Jones got into the backfield with ease. This is a deep room with several guys who will be useful in 2026.

The most exciting thing is that the line looked dominant even without Jeffery Simmons and Femi Oladejo. In the regular season, when everyone is healthy, this group will be scary.

Secondary Depth Better than Initially Thought

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I'm not going to lie to you guys, entering minicamp, I was a little worried about the secondary. Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott weren't at OTAs, and the depth behind that duo left much to be desired on paper.

Well, all Keydrain Calligan did was make plays when given a chance. Micah Robinson got abused by Carnell Tate at times, but also made some impressive plays and really had a solid couple of days. Even UDFA Jalen McMurray came away with a couple of nice pass breakups. Taylor and Flott were on the field for minicamp, and Taylor, specifically, made his presence known with some pass breakups.

I still don't think this is the deepest room in the world, but I'm starting to think you could do worse than having Calligan and Robinson as backup options.