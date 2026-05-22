Titans Mailbag: Breakout Players, Will Levis Trade, and More

The Tennessee Titans are in the middle of OTAs now, so our wait to see real football is almost over. We've already gotten some interesting clips and quotes from OTAs, and for the most part, we know what the final roster will look like.

However, fans of the Titans obviously have plenty of questions about this upcoming season. As a result, I'm going to start doing a weekly mailbag here on Titans On SI, where I attempt to answer questions I was sent on X. Let's get to it.

if this team misses the playoffs, what is it that keeps us from the playoffs? a certain position group? offense? defense? what do you think has potential to hold us back? #titanup — Kobe Finna Allen (@ChampagneKobe1) May 20, 2026

A: I do think the Titans have a playoff ceiling. Just look at the Washington Commanders of 2024 as an example. They were perpetually a non-competitive team who, thanks to a new coaching staff and quarterback, surprisingly went all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Do I think this is LIKELY for the Titans? No, not this year. I think if the Titans miss the playoffs, it will be due to Cam Ward not launching himself to stardom as we expect, and the supporting cast on offense also not living up to expectations. I don't see any scenario in which the defense is the sole reason the Titans miss the postseason.

Who’s one player from last years draft to have a breakout year this year? — The Titan Report Podcast (@Titan_Reports) May 20, 2026

A: I'm going to assume this question isn't counting Cam Ward. I like this question because I recently published an article naming three Titans I predict to take a leap in 2026. Coincidentally, all three players I chose are second-year players. So, to answer this question, I'll just choose one and go with Gunnar Helm. I think Helm impressed as a rookie, and as the TE1, he should have a perfect opportunity to become a key piece of the offense.

How many games are the Titans winning in 2026 and why is it 12? — The 1796 (@The1796) May 20, 2026

A: If the Titans win 12 games, I will be a happy camper. However, I don't see that as a likely scenario at all. It wouldn't surprise me if the Titans win anywhere from five to 10 games in 2026. In my schedule breakdown, I predicted a 7-10 record, which hopefully is closer to the floor than the ceiling.

Who’s the bigger trade piece right now, Will Levis or Cody Barton? — The Power Hour (@thepowerhour615) May 20, 2026

A: This is a great question and I'm not sure if there is a correct answer. If a team suffers an injury to a quarterback, then the answer is Levis. If nothing really changes, and Levis just looks mediocre this summer, then it's probably Barton. I definitely think Barton would fetch more draft capital in a trade, but Levis could have a bigger impact depending on the landing spot.

For the first time since Fisher left it actually looks like from the drafting to the hiring we are trying to build a culture that promotes winning. Are we doing enough to put the talent together that can actually win on the field? — Lost in reality (@RedstateDem86) May 20, 2026

A: I definitely agree that it seems like adults are in charge in Nashville once again. I think it's a winning culture, but whether that translates to wins on the field is yet to be seen. I do think general manager Mike Borgonzi and head coach Robert Saleh are capable of leading a winning franchise. Most of the additions this offseason have either played for Saleh or Brian Daboll already in the past, so yes, I do think this will be a winning formula.

Femi - what is your prediction about him — Mr. 1st Down (@Mr1stDown) May 21, 2026

A: I think Femi Oladejo is one of the biggest question marks on the roster. We know the defensive interior will be good, and we know Jermaine Johnson II will be solid off of one edge. The other starting edge rusher will either be rookie Keldric Faulk or Oladejo, but both should see the field regardless. I do think Oladejo will benefit in Saleh's system and I wouldn't be surprised to see five or six sacks from the second-year defender.

DM from @ThunderingIce22 on X: When Brian Daboll was with the Giants he drafted Malik Nabers. He got 170 targets, 109 receptions and only 15 games played. It’s been said that Nabers was force fed so that he had really good stats in his rookie year to make Daboll look like he did a really good job drafting this kid and using this kid.



Do you think that Daboll will call an excessive amount of plays for Carnell Tate like he did for Malik?

A: I do believe Carnell Tate will be a featured piece of this offense. You don't use the No. 4 pick on a player if you're not planning on using him immediately. I don't even think Daboll will have to "call an excessive amount of plays" for Tate. I think the rookie will earn the targets on his own and will pretty quickly become Ward's

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