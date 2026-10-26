Titans Mock Draft: Examining Tennessee Taking a QB in the 2027 NFL Draft

It's awfully early to be talking about mock drafts, I know. However, the 1-6 Tennessee Titans essentially confirmed all of our worst fears in yesterday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. The worst of all? Week 6's win looks more like a lucky break than a sign of progress right now.

Assuming things continue to trend in a downward direction, next year's draft will be pivotal for both the Titans' rebuild and Robert Saleh's tenure on the sideline. The 2026 draft was about taking playmakers to compliment the players in place.

The 2027 draft, on the other hand, would be about finding real difference makers if Tennessee keeps slipping. The possibility of taking a QB is unavoidable in that case.

Titans may not be able to avoid QB conversation in 2027 draft

NFLTradeRumors published their latest mock draft today in the wake of Week 7. By far the most controversial pick toward the top of the list is Tennessee taking QB Drew Mestamaker with their projected second overall pick.

That would mean the franchise lost faith in Cam Ward. It would mean that Robert Saleh's unending expressions of faith and confidence in the QB are misplaced. It would mean that the Titans are ready to embrace the new-QB process all over again, rolling the dice once more.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If that feels soon, it's because it is. All the same, Ward is trending in all the wrong directions in his sophomore season. In spite of an improved offensive line, a new coaching staff, and added weapons all around, the former first overall pick has taken a step back.

I do think Week 7 is too soon to be calling for the Titans to hit the reset button under center again. At the same time, Ward has struggled enough this season that I'm also not comfortable declaring that this possibility won't be relevant by the end of the year.

We're not there yet, but taking a QB isn't out of the question.

Titans taking a QB next year isn't out of the question

Ward is a historically bad 4-20 in his first 24 starts with the Titans. You can point the finger at OC Brian Daboll for some of his struggles, but I recall doing the same thing last season with Brian Callahan and Bo Hardegree. Somehow, Ward looks worse with Daboll.

Up to now, Ward has thrown four touchdowns to five interceptions. His QBR is 41.5 (28th in the league, per ESPN), and the QB sits at 1,179 yards total. It's only year two, I know, but Ward isn't remotely on pace to match what was deemed a fair rookie season given the circumstances.

In the case that these trends continue and a new QB is on the table, it'd be hard to do better than Mestemaker given the current pool. What's more, you could justify the pick given Tennessee's current offensive makeup.

Mestemaker could make total sense down the road

Mestemaker is currently on a ridiculous run as a junior with Oklahoma State. He's thrown for 20 touchdowns with the Cowboys, tallying 2,326 yards through seven games and building one of the most well-known highlight reels in college football this year.

His deep accuracy is unique in the 2027 class. Mestemaker's six interceptions are less a blemish and more a result of his leading one of the most effective offenses in the sport. He's second in passing yards in the nation, and fourth in touchdowns through the air.

Ward not working out in Nashville would be a nightmare for general manager Mike Borgonzi, but the silver lining is blaring. The Titans brought in Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate to catch passes. Their rebuilt offensive line, again, has taken massive leaps this year. OT JC Latham has been a bonafide star.

For as bad as Tennessee has been for years now, a new passer would be hard pressed to ask for a better scenario to step into. If this mock is a sign of things to come and the Titans start trending toward a QB, it's something fans should embrace.

But that's if - and only if - Ward continues to tick down. Barring a disaster, the former Miami Hurricane (who was a fifth-year college sensation in his own right), will have the rest of this season to prove his process. Beyond that, though?

I'd be less than sure of his safety blanket under center. QB is the most important position in the NFL, but it's also the most volatile.