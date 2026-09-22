Titans Stock Report: 2 Players Falling and 2 Rising Following Eagles Defeat

We're back with another stock report two weeks into the Tennessee Titans' season. Trend lists like these have a tendency to bounce around as the team finds their footing, and that's evidenced by the batch of new names we have this time around.

Tennessee's 24-20 loss obviously wasn't the result fans wanted, but they were given a good idea as to the slow-forming identity of this team. Losing can't be spun any other way. Yet, positive advancements can be noted inside the overall disappointment.

Here are two players rising, and two falling, after the Titans fell to 0-2.

Falling: Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson simply hasn't looked the part of the Titans' WR1 so far this season. The expensive offseason signing had a fair, team-leading first game in the midst of an offensive drought. But as Cam Ward mildly improved in Week 2, Robinson went the opposite direction.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'dale Robinson (4) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fifth-year veteran brought down just one catch for nine yards, on one target. He was outpaced by Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor (we'll get to him), Gunnar Helm, and even Tyjae Spears in the passing game.

Robinson's role isn't going anywhere, but his sharp drop off in this game hints that he's less stable as a reliable option right now than the Titans had hoped. That has the chance to change if Ward keeps growing as a passer under center.

Rising: Elic Ayomanor

Staying in the WR room, sophomore receiver Elic Ayomanor continues to prove his worth in the offense. After catching Ward's lone touchdown pass last week, Ayomanor led Tennessee's pass-catching core with two catches for 69 yards vs. the Eagles.

His most notable play came on a fourth-quarter reception during which he leapt over Philly S Marcus Epps. Tennessee's defense would lose the game just minutes later, but Ayomanor is a clear riser after Week 2 regardless of the final result.

Robert Saleh himself even praised Ayomanor after the game, wishing Ward could have delivered a better ball on what was a wide open look in the end zone earlier in the contest.

Expect the second-year to keep climbing in the rotation. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him work into a significant starting role soon (he played 53% of the team's snaps yesterday) based on his chemistry with Ward alone.

Falling: Jermaine Johnson

Switching to the defense, this is where things get a little more dire. The Titans made it home to sack Jalen Hurts three times in Week 2, but offseason trade pickup Jermaine Johnson had little to do with those efforts.

The EDGE would post just two tackles throughout the game, logging an admittedly fair four pressures on the QB. However, through two weeks, Johnson has one of the worst pass rush win rates in the entire league. A chart posted on X from Shaun Newkirk says it all.

Johnson has simply struggled to produce while other members of the defense, like the incoming Jacob Martin, have improved. He's a certified faller this week, and needs a big bounce back against the New York Giants to necessitate his ongoing spot in the pass rush.

Rising: Jacob Martin

Martin deserves a nod this week. Not only did he manage six pressures against Philadelphia (good for second on the team behind DT Jeffery Simmons' seven), but Martin also logged one of those three aforementioned sacks.

He would've had another, too, if not for Hurts throwing a ball away in the fourth quarter that easily could've resulted in an intentional grounding penalty. What could've been.

Still, Martin made life difficult for the Eagles' offense, consistently causing trouble in the pocket and coming up with his first sack of the season. A gold medal for the journeyman DE carving out a rising role in Saleh's defense.