Titans Mill: Doubts About Robert Saleh's Defense Persist After Week 2 Loss to Eagles

The greatest worry to emerge following the Tennessee Titans' first loss of the season was Robert Saleh's run defense. The New York Jets scored 23 points in Nashville in large part due to being able to do whatever they wanted on the ground. That couldn't happen again in Week 2.

To the defense's credit, it didn't. Tennessee held the Eagles to a little over half of what the Jets had scrounged up in Nissan Stadium the week prior (89 rushing yards to 152), chalking up three sacks on Jalen Hurts in the process. For comparison, the Titans managed zero sacks in Week 1.

Yet, Tennessee still lost, allowing 24 points this time. Why? Because Philadelphia passed for a whopping 252 yards. Hurts threw for two touchdowns through the air, one of which came in the Eagles' two-minute drill to effectively end the game.

Say what you will about the offense, but it was Cam Ward who executed a momentous drive prior to Jalen Hurts' response that gave Tennessee a 20-17 lead in the first place. Saleh's defense has looked the part in spurts, but his side of the ball has yet to fully piece things together.

As a result, the Titans stand at 0-2 with no identity on that side of the ball.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh greets Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Titans lack an identity on defense

The defense showed the best and worst of their season so far yesterday. Amani Hooker's 92-yard interception in the first half has been the arguable peak, while their aforementioned fourth-quarter collapse must go down as the group's undisputed floor.

Hurts completed 26/37 passes on the day, averaging 6.3 yards per pass. DeVonta Smith came down with 10 receptions all by himself, stacking up 117 yards and the pivotal score that would end up burying the Titans' late efforts.

Win on the ground, lose in the air. Win in the air, lose on the ground. Giving up 23.5 points per game is a recipe to lose on a consistent basis, no matter how exactly the opposing team is coming by those points. Where the offense seems to be steadily improving, the defense remains hit or miss. At the end of the day, a loss is loss, and it will take a complete game to notch a mark in the other column.

FOX Sports currently has the Titans' defense ranked at 24th in the league. Tennessee has allowed an average of 354 yards to the other team, as well as five total touchdowns up to now.

We're only two weeks in, sure. However, the urgency is already extremely high for Saleh and Tennessee. A golden opportunity remains in the AFC South, as both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are also 0-2. The Jacksonville Jaguars are just 1-1.

There's room for the Titans to grab a foothold there still. Week 3 against the New York Giants presents Tennessee with their first test on the road, as well as another chance for Saleh's defense to click both sides of the puzzle together.