Titans Postgame Quotes That Matter From Head Coach Robert Saleh After Week 2 Loss to Eagles

The Tennessee Titans failed to capture their first win of the 2026 NFL season, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 at home.

Head coach Robert Saleh's group showed improvement on Sunday after an abysmal Week 2 performance against the New York Jets, but they still didn't do enough to tally a win, as a touchdown from quarterback Jalen Hurts to wide receiver Darius Cooper in the waning seconds secured a win for Nick Sirianni's group. Tennessee will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants in Week 3.

After the Titans failed to get the job done against the Eagles, here are the most meaningful quotes from Saleh's postgame press conference.

"There's no moral victories"

Though Tennessee showed growth in Week 2 and should play with more confidence moving forward, Saleh didn't sugarcoat his response to the loss. The Titans head coach said there aren't any moral victories in the NFL and said that Tennessee should be 1-1 right now.

"There's no moral victories," Saleh said. "There's going to be things that we've got to improve on. Like I told our team, we're going to be sick when we watch this tape, because we should be 1-1 right now. But we're not, and that's credit to Philly. They executed. It sucks."

"Whether you lose by 100 or in the last second, it doesn't matter; they all suck."

Saleh continued to discuss the loss with the media and said it doesn't matter how the team loses. Every defeat hurts the same.

"Whether you lose by 100 or in the last second, it doesn't matter; they all suck."

"We're going to be sick when we watch this game"

A close loss that is decided in the final ten seconds is a gut punch for a team early in the year. Saleh admitted that the Titans will be sick watching the tape back from Week 2 and seeing the missed opportunities left on the table.

"We're going to be sick when we watch this game," Saleh said after the loss.

"We outplayed them, but lost the few key moments where execution reigned supreme."

Saleh was asked to deliver a message to his team after the tough Week 2 loss, and said Tennessee will look back to execution as a major reason for the defeat.

"We outplayed them, but lost the few key moments where execution reigned supreme," Saleh added.

Overall, the Titans should keep their heads up high entering camp. The new-look team is still figuring out how to play together, and as the year chugs along, we should continue to see growth from Tennessee that could culminate in a much-improved season.