WR Xavier Restrepo Officially Scores Second Chance on Titans Practice Squad

Amidst waves of what may objectively be much bigger news, Xavier Restrepo has quickly become perhaps the most major talking point among Tennessee Titans past in the last few weeks. The second-year wide receiver spent all summer winning people over with his attitude and production.

That's what led to him making the roster - Titans fans celebrated. Then, one day after he made the 53-man cut, Restrepo was released in the process of Tennessee's five waiver pickups - Titans fans mourned.

Now, per Justin Melo, Restrepo has cleared waivers and is being signed back to the Titans practice squad. Titans fans celebrate... again.

The #Titans are signing WR Xavier Restrepo back to the practice squad, per source.



Restrepo initially made the 53-man roster, but was waived on Monday after the Titans made five new roster additions.



Nonetheless, Restrepo lands back with Cam Ward in Tennessee. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) September 1, 2026

Now, Restrepo will spend his sophomore season in the same way that he spent his rookie year: On the practice squad as a rising reserve, with a particularly loud contingent of supporters in Nashville.

Beyond simply being a likable underdog, Restrepo has undeniably proven that there's more to his game than being Cam Ward's former college teammate, even if that bit of history shouldn't be ignored. Restrepo's run this preseason is what earned him an initial roster spot on Sunday, and it's also what poses him as someone with playing potential later this year.

Xavier Restrepo Still Has Regular Season Potential

Robert Saleh himself said today that he doesn't like to call the practice squad by that name. He prefers "The Next 16," outlining the group as a battalion of next-men-up in case something goes awry with the main crew.

Titans fans know that something almost always goes awry. Restrepo was always bound to be an outlier in Tennessee's especially strong WR room, but few players on the practice squad - or Next 16 - have a stronger case for usage this season.

Restrepo originally beat out Bryce Oliver for the final WR opening after coming down with four catches for 71 yards in the Titans' final preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears. Through three preseason bouts, Restrepo brought in 8 catched for 97 total yards.

That made Restrepo Tennessee's overall receiving leader in the preseason. Wan'Dale Robinson missed two games, and starters in general only played six drives. All the same, it's not like he was the only guy with an extended opportunity; Restrepo was just the one who made the most of it.

That leads us back here. Restrepo has circled around to where he began, but it'd be wrong to assume that things are the same as they were. Though he's not on the roster right now, Restrepo's progress this offseason has changed the perception of his role with the Titans.

Don't be at all surprised if the sophomore pass-catcher works his way into live action sooner rather than later.