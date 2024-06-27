Titans CB Excited For New-Look Secondary
After investing heavily in the group this offseason, the Tennessee Titans' cornerback room now looks like it could very well be one of the best in the league.
The biggest addition to the group came in the form of trade acquisition L'Jarius Sneed, an extremely physical corner who is coming off the best season of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Joining him is free agent Chidobe Awuzie, another solid cover corner who is very familiar with this new staff.
Speaking of that new staff, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and co. are bringing a much more aggressive approach to the defense than what came before. For corner Roger McCreary, who could be due for a breakout year himself, all the changes in the secondary are worth getting excited for.
"In the slot and the outside, that's one of the main focuses, is I try and focus on being aggressive, talking, being vocal more," McCreary said, per the team's site. "Just the coaching style and the plays that we have that make us aggressive, that's what I like.
"(Coach Wilson) puts fear in offenses heart, trying to be aggressive, loud communication, pressing, guys on the outside pressing, being more physical. That's what he brought over here."
McCreary, 24, is coming off a strong second season that saw him finish with 86 total tackles, six passes defended and an interception. He also allowed an 85.3 passer rating, a significant improvement from his rookie season.
In just a few short months, McCreary has already made a strong first impression on his new teammates.
"That guy moves like he's been in the league for 10 years," Awuzie said. "He has great professionalism, obviously great athleticism. Off the field I see a guy who is really focused and who wants to be really great. Also, it matters to him.
"And he is the guy who has the most reps in the secondary currently, as a corner, nickel (in Tennessee). So, obviously he knows how things go in this division, the AFC South, and playing in Tennessee. So, he is definitely one of the leaders in the secondary, and on this team. We'll definitely be listening to him any time he has something to say. He's earned that right, and he's definitely stepped into a leadership role."
The Titans' secondary was already solid last season, but with all the new pieces and McCreary taking an expected step forward, it could be outright dangerous in 2024.
