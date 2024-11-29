Tom Brady Says He Would've Handled Daniel Jones's Giants Release Request Differently
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady called Thursday evening's Thanksgiving matchup between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys—and offered his take on the Giants' quarterback drama in the middle of it.
"I don't know how the whole situation went down, but to think that you would ask for release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than I would have handled that," Brady said during the broadcast. "I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless of situation, knowing that I was trying to be the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing.
"There's just some different things that happen in the NFL, and everyone makes individual choices and I think (we) all, at points in our career, face different challenges. I faced them in college, and some things didn't go the way I wanted, but the people that mattered the most to me were the guys in the locker room. I showed up every day. I don't care if they asked me to be scout team safety, be scout team quarterback. I was gonna do whatever I could to help the team win."
Daniel Jones, New York's former starting quarterback, was reportedly relegated to scout safety last week after team management benched him in favor of Tommy DeVito; Jones eventually asked to be released and has now signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, though, the change-up hasn't proven as immediate of a fix as Giants' management likely hoped; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers slammed New York 30-7 last week with DeVito under center.
Even if Brady would have done something differently, you can't blame the 27-year-old Jones for wanting to get out of a bad situation, regardless of his $160 million contract.
The Giants are currently 2-9, with journeyman quarterback Drew Lock having taken over for DeVito in Thanksgiving's game against the Cowboys.