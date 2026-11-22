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We’re barreling toward the holidays. But before we reach for the turkey and stuffing, there was one more NFL Sunday to take in.

In the early window, the Chiefs and Bills entered as enormous favorites at home and each took care of business before their Thanksgiving meeting at Highmark Stadium. In Buffalo, the Bills held the Dolphins to nine points and 185 yards in a 26–9 win. At Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs rolled up 34 points behind another spectacular Patrick Mahomes showing, throwing for three more touchdowns after notching five last week.

Meanwhile, the Battle of Pennsylvania provided an upset, with the Eagles winning 19–16. For Joe Milton III, it was his first win as Philadelphia’s quarterback while the Steelers dropped their second consecutive game after starting their year 6–2.

In the late window, the Jaguars visit the Giants in a matchup between division leaders, while Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza makes his first NFL road start, taking on the Broncos.

But we start in Kansas City, where the Chiefs are looking the part of a high-flying contender once again.

GOOD: Kansas City’s offense starting to really roll

The Chiefs haven’t been playing the toughest competition over the past three weeks, but they’ve looked the part of a team ready for its hardest stretch of the season.

On Sunday, Kansas City won its third consecutive game, crushing the injury-riddled Cardinals, 34–7. Despite sitting most of the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw for 324 yards on 8.3 yards per attempt with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 120.0. Mahomes has now thrown 10 touchdowns without a turnover across the past three weeks, while the Chiefs have scored 35, 35 and 34 points, respectively, in wins over the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals.

We’ll see if it continues with a three-game road trip against the Bills, Rams and Bengals on deck, but Mahomes & Co. have to be feeling the best they’ve felt in a few years.

Since acquiring receiver Josh Downs before the Atlanta game, things have changed. Kansas City has threatened defenses on every down, going for 11 explosive passing plays.

On the ground, even though star running back Kenneth Walker III has been out for the past two weeks with a groin injury, the Chiefs have been explosive and efficient. Fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson has made starts in Walker’s absence and twice posted a 100-yard rushing game, with three total touchdowns. A reserve back, Johnson is on pace for 1,125 yards from scrimmage. Speaking of paces, Travis Kelce is on the best of his career since having 1,338 yards in 2022, currently looking at 996 yards.

Finally, Kansas City entered Sunday as the second-ranked offense in football at 392.7 yards per game. Against the Cardinals, the Chiefs racked up 435, notching 896 yards over the past two games.

Next up? Buffalo on Thanksgiving night.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers failed to get things going against the Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BAD: Pittsburgh’s offense is putrid once again

At some point, you must score to win games. The Steelers are finding that out the hard way.

Last Sunday night, Pittsburgh did nothing while the Bengals went up and down the field. In the first half, Cincinnati raced out to a 24–3 lead while Aaron Rodgers managed one drive of more than 12 yards.

This weekend figured to be easier. The Eagles were in the midst of a seven-game losing streak while starting Milton, a third-string quarterback. Unlike in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh’s defense did the job, allowing just 213 yards and 11 first downs.

Yet the offense fell all over itself again. Aaron Rodgers threw for 227 yards on a rancid 5.2 YPA. Rodgers managed just one explosive play while DK Metcalf got himself ejected after being whistled for a pair of personal fouls. With Metcalf tossed and Michael Pittman Jr. still out due to injury, Pittsburgh had no ability to threaten Philadelphia.

Additionally, coach Mike McCarthy got away from using his best weapon in running back Jaylen Warren, giving him just nine carries despite never trailing by more than two scores. This, despite Warren coming into the weekend with 719 rushing yards.

At 6–4, Pittsburgh’s hopes of winning the AFC North are dimming. The Bengals have already split the season series between the two, and have a comical upcoming schedule. Cincinnati will be favored in all of its remaining games, with only the Chiefs and Browns currently above .500.

While the Steelers are still in good position for a playoff spot, it means little if the offense can’t do anything.

UGLY: Everything about the Colts’ operation

It’s one thing to be bad. It’s another to be incompetent. The Colts are currently checking off both boxes.

On Thursday night, Indianapolis fell to 3–8 with a loss to the Texans. That’s bad enough, but it was made worse by Friday’s news that Indianapolis released struggling quarterback Daniel Jones, less than two weeks after the Colts could have dealt him at the trade deadline on Nov. 10 for at least a fourth-round pick from the Ravens .

After firing general manager Chris Ballard in October, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and interim GM Ed Dodds have made perplexing decisions . While trading away the trio of receiver Josh Downs, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson for draft capital made sense, holding onto Jones and star running back Jonathan Taylor did not.

By releasing Jones, the Colts ensured they’ll get nothing in return for him. While Taylor could be dealt this offseason, keeping him for a few months of meaningless games and risking injuries in the meantime is asinine.

Irsay-Gordon is almost certain to clean house after Week 18, relieving coach Shane Steichen and his staff of their duties. She’ll then start the search for both Ballard’s and Steichen’s replacements. While she’s doing the hiring, the candidates will also have their questions, including why they should take the Indy job over other potential opportunities?

Already without a 2027 first-round pick and a long-term answer at quarterback, Irsay-Gordon has a tough sell job. These past few weeks aren’t helping.

Tom Jackson starred for the Broncos and then became a legendary on-air talent for ESPN. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GOOD: The enormous impact of Tom Jackson

Few men elevate the sport they dedicated their lives to. Tom Jackson was such a man.

On Friday, Jackson unexpectedly died at 75 years old , leaving behind a wife and two daughters. As a player, Jackson starred for 14 years with the Broncos, twice earning All-Pro honors while also being a three-time Pro Bowler back when that mattered. However, for another generation, Jackson was a voice of football for three decades, most notably on ESPN’s NFL Primetime alongside Chris Berman.

Personally, the combination of Jackson and Berman was life-changing. As a young New York kid who primarily rooted for an out-of-market team, those Sunday-night shows were so essential. When my dad was out of town on work for the better part of multiple years, we both watched NFL Primetime and would talk on the phone afterward. It helped keep my life together. It helped my family survive. And, ultimately, it led to a love affair with football I’ll never lose.

Jackson was more than a great player or an insightful analyst. He was a friendly face on the television, helping to define the sport for multiple generations. On the field, he brought the (Orange) crush. Off the field, he was a pillar of the league’s coverage, ranking along with the Sabol family of NFL Films, John Facenda, Chris Mortensen and others as men synonymous with America’s game.

The sports world is a worse place without Jackson. And without Jackson, my world would have been, too.

BAD: The job Robert Saleh has done with the Titans’ defense

Yes, the Titans are in the midst of a massive rebuild. Yes, they traded away All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker, wisely gobbling up two first-round choices and a 2027 second-round pick. But there’s no excuse for Tennessee’s defense looking how it does.

In Dallas, the Titans allowed 51 points, making it three consecutive weeks giving up at least 40. The Cowboys did whatever they wanted, totaling 480 yards, including 325 yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Dak Prescott, while the rushing attack accounted for 155 yards (5.2 YPC) and three scores.

General manager Mike Borgonzi might have taken Simmons and Hooker away in pursuit of the long-term greater good, but he also provided Robert Saleh with a pair of free-agent corners in Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott, a first-round edge rusher in Keldric Faulk and second-round linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. That influx of talent, along with Saleh’s defensive expertise, can’t amount to a defense which has permitted 44.6 points per game in the past three weeks with a 1–9 record overall.

While Hill has been excellent with 88 tackles, Faulk has five tackles and one sack. Taylor and Flott have combined for two interceptions, failing to make the impact you’d expect from corners making a combined $101 million across their deals.

Going into Week 11, Tennessee ranked 31st in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed. After the latest debacle in Dallas, it’s safe to say the Titans will sink further.

UGLY: Baltimore’s defense and the coach overseeing it

When the Ravens hired Jesse Minter this offseason, the thought was he could elevate a talented unit while the offense, led by 30-year-old OC Declan Doyle, would feast with the combination of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers.

While it’s unfair to ding Doyle for his unit losing Jackson to multiple injuries, Minter’s defense has been an unmitigated disaster.

Even without Jackson, the Ravens could have gotten back into the playoff race across the past six days with games against the winless Chargers and below-.500 Panthers. Instead, the defense got diced up, allowing 23 points to Los Angeles in a horrid Monday night defeat before permitting 35 points in a loss to Carolina. With those results, Baltimore now sits 4–6 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak, seemingly finished for the year after entering this season as the Super Bowl pick for many.

It’s fair to point out injuries crushing Baltimore’s season. It’s also fair, and correct, to acknowledge Minter’s failures. The defense still has its main pieces in safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, among others. The unit should be able to win games against the Chargers and Panthers, even with mediocre quarterback play. That wasn’t the case. The Ravens have now allowed 30-plus points four times in five weeks.

When the offseason comes following Week 18, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will need to sit and evaluate everything. And, for the first time in years, a teardown of this aging roster might be a strong consideration.